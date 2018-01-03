The global consumer book publishing market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the period 2017-2021

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Consumer Book Publishing



Consumer book publishing involves the publishing of magazines or books intended for general reading purposes. Consumers read books and magazines while spending leisure time. They also read books to explore myriad topics and gain knowledge. The consumer book publishing market accounted for 52.32% of the global book publishing market in 2016, which is half of the parent market. Consumer publications are available for purchase at various retail stores, shopping complexes, and airports. They are also available in big-box stores, grocery stores, bookstores, and online stores. Consumer book publications are mainly of two types: traditional print format and digital media format. Print publications include newspapers, magazines, journals, and books. Print publications are facing tough competition from the Internet because of the rise in e-reading. With the increase in Internet use, the global consumer book publishing market is likely to witness a decline in its hard copy magazine purchases and circulation.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global consumer book publishing market to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the period 2017-2021.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global consumer book publishing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of consumer book publishing.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Consumer Book Publishing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amazon.com

• China South Publishing & Media Group

• Hachette Book Group

• Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

• Penguin Random House

• Phoenix Publishing House



Other prominent vendors

• Bonnier

• Bungeishunju

• China Publishing Group

• De Agostini Editore

• Planeta

• HarperCollins Publishers

• Informa

• Kadokawa Publishing

• Kodansha

• Sanoma Media

• Shogakukan



Market driver

• Popularity of e-books

Market challenge

• Low exit barriers

Market trend

• E-commerce taking the lead as the largest channel for book sales

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



