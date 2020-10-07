The Global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market is expected to grow by $ 6.35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The analyst has been monitoring the consumer stationery retailing market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on consumer stationery retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on omnichannel retail, rapid growth in education sector and rising focus on product personalization. In addition, growing emphasis on omnichannel retail is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The consumer stationery retailing market is segmented as below:

• Paper-based stationery

• Writing equipment

• Marking and correction equipment



• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing emphasis on product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer stationery retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of fashion stationery and growing demand for sustainable consumer stationery products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our consumer stationery retailing market covers the following areas:

• Consumer stationery retailing market sizing

• Consumer stationery retailing market forecast

