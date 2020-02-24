The Global Content Market 2020-2024ing Market is expected to grow by USD 269.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Content Marketing Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global content marketing market and it is poised to grow by USD 269.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on global content marketing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of users on social media.In addition, growing demand for digital magazines is anticipated to boost the growth of the global content marketing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global content marketing market is segmented as below:



Objective:

Lead Generation

Brand Awareness

Thought Leadership

Others



Platform:

Blogging

Videos

Infographics

Case Studies

Others



End-user:

Retail

Automotive

Financial Services

Telecom

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global content marketing market growth

This study identifies growing demand for digital magazines as the prime reasons driving the global content marketing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global content marketing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global content marketing market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence & Co., Kapost, NewsCred Inc., Percolate Industries Inc., Scripted Inc. and Sprinklr Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





