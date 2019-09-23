NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) serve companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis. This CDMO outsourcing market analysis considers sales from small molecules and biologics products. Our analysis also considers the sales of CDMO outsourcing products in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the small molecules segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus of vendors on expanding their presence will play a significant role in the small molecules segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global CDMO market report looks at factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and support of CDMOs in reducing the operational and capital expenses. However, the threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights, serialization issue faced by CDMOs due to multiple production lines and need to comply with regulations may hamper the growth of the CDMO outsourcing industry over the forecast period.



One-stop-shop CDMOs have high expertise in gaining a competitive edge in the market. They consider various parameters including country-specific requirements, cost efficiency, patient friendliness, and product safety to offer customization of packaging. This enables pharma and biotech firms to safely launch their products in the market. CDMOs not only preserves scarce APIs but also monitors the entire value chain of a product. Such benefits of CDMOs will lead to the expansion of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



M&As among CDMOs helps in the expansion of the customer base in new regions and improve the market reach. This inorganic strategy also aids in acquiring technological expertise and develop new innovative products to achieve differentiation from competitors. These developments are increasing consolidation in the market, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global CDMO outsourcing market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CDMO outsourcing manufacturers, that include Aenova Holding GmbH, Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FAREVA SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Also, the CDMO outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



