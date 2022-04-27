The Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Size to Surpass USD 143 Billion by 2027, States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per DelveInsight Analysis in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market, factors such as the rising prevalence of various chronic and acute diseases leading to the growing requirement of drugs, the rising popularity of biologics as a treatment option are further expected to drive the demand for services offered by CDMOs as biologics being more complex than small molecules require elaborate facilities for product development. Moreover, owing to the advantages offered by CDMOs, a number of strategic partnerships have taken place to bolster the CDMO space which is another prominent factor responsible for the remarkable growth of the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market.

Key Takeaways from the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market during the forecast period.

The leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization companies such as Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Catalent,Inc, Laboratoire Elaiapharm, The Lubrizol Corporation, Cambrex Corporation, Recipharm (EQT), Merck & Co., Inc, AGC Biologics, Nerpharma S.r.l, Pfizer CenterOne (Pfizer Inc), EMERGENT, Onyx Scientific Limited, Lonza, Siegfried Holding AG, CordenPharma International, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Delpharm, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, and WuXi Biologics, and others are currently working in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market.

, and others are currently working in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market. As per the estimates, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the study period (2019-27).

In February 2022, a China-based CDMO Asymchem Inc. plans to buy Snapdragon Chemistry, a US-based company focused on continuous manufacturing and early-stage chemical process development services for a total value of USD 57.94 million. This transaction is aimed at the expansion of the business of the Chinese CDMO in the US.

In February 2022, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business sector of Merck KGaA closed the transaction marking the acquisition of Exelead for approximately USD 780 million in cash. This is expected to add to the capabilities of the LifeSciences business in becoming one of the prominent CDMOs in the mRNA value chain.

In February 2021, EQT, a buyout group announced the acquisition of Recipharm through a public takeover for USD 2.8 billion.

, a buyout group announced the acquisition of Recipharm through a public takeover for . Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the healthcare Contract Development Manufacturing Organization market during the forecast period.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMOs) are entities that are involved in the drug development process starting from initial development to product manufacturing as well as the packaging of the drugs providing end-to-end solutions to pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical companies for supporting the drug development and manufacturing process.

CDMOs provide services such as pre-formulation, formulation development, stability studies, method development, pre-clinical and Phase I clinical trial materials, late-stage clinical trial materials, formal stability, scale-up, registration batches, and commercial manufacturing, among others. CDMOs are contract manufacturers, but they also offer development as a basic service.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Insights

Geographically, the global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of the fastest-growing market, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market during the forecast period. The significantly cheaper manufacturing costs as compared to North America and Europe and favorable laws in the region particularly China and India are also the key factors responsible for the healthy growth in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market in the APAC region. Additional factors contributing to the growth of the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market in the APAC region are the increased affordability of drugs owing to the rise of low-priced generics. This can be further coupled with the increase in the gross domestic product per capita of the countries in the region, supportive government programs that promote access to healthcare services leading to better access to both doctors and pharmacies for large strata of the population. However, North America would continue to be the influential market in this domain.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of various diseases of different etiologies is one of the noteworthy factors of the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market growth. The rise in cancer incidence is expected to drive the demand for oncology drugs, of which biologics also form a significant share. Furthermore, the rising number of cases of rare diseases is further expected to contribute to the growth of the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market. In addition, the rise in strategic business activities such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and others among regional and global players for market expansion as well as maintaining their market position is another key factor responsible for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market growth.

However, regulatory hurdles in gaining product approvals may be a restraining factor to the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market growth.

Moreover, unlike the majority of the markets, the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market witnessed a positive trend during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was an exponential increase in the demand for vaccines across the globe. Many pharmaceutical companies were faced with different challenges such as procurement of raw materials maintaining the supply chain as well as meeting the product demand across the globe. The pandemic paved the way for immense growth for the CDMO market as various pharmaceutical companies partnered with various CDMOs in order to meet the local demand. For instance, Moderna and Pfizer partnered with CDMOs such as Catalent and Lonza among others in order to scale up production as well as widen their product reach in developing countries. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic presented growth opportunities for the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market ultimately creating an appreciable future outlook for the CDMO market during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

Scope of the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Drug Type - Small Molecules and Biologics

Small Molecules and Biologics Market Segmentation By Service Type - API and Finished Drug Product

API and Finished Drug Product Market Segmentation By Form - Solids and Liquids

Solids and Liquids Market Segmentation By Manufacturing - Clinical Manufacturing and Commercial Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing and Commercial Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Key Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Companies - Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Catalent,Inc, Laboratoire Elaiapharm, The Lubrizol Corporation, Cambrex Corporation, Recipharm (EQT), Merck & Co., Inc, AGC Biologics, Nerpharma S.r.l, Pfizer CenterOne (Pfizer Inc), EMERGENT, Onyx Scientific Limited, Lonza, Siegfried Holding AG, CordenPharma International, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Delpharm, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, and WuXi Biologics, among others

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Catalent,Inc, Laboratoire Elaiapharm, The Lubrizol Corporation, Cambrex Corporation, Recipharm (EQT), Merck & Co., Inc, AGC Biologics, Nerpharma S.r.l, Pfizer CenterOne (Pfizer Inc), EMERGENT, Onyx Scientific Limited, Lonza, Siegfried Holding AG, CordenPharma International, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Delpharm, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, and WuXi Biologics, among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% to reach USD 143.87 billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market 7 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

