The global controlled release drug delivery market size is expected to reach USD 90.18 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key factors accelerating market growth are need for alternative therapies, need for these systems for geriatric and pediatric use, and benefits offered by these technologies over conventional forms of drug delivery.



Controlled release drug delivery technologies offer various benefits over traditional medication delivery methods.Reduced dosage, lower dosage frequency, fewer adverse gastrointestinal effects, enhanced patient compliance, uniform drug effect, improved efficacy and safety of medication, and reduction in fluctuation of plasma drug levels are some of the benefits offered by these technologies.



With an increase in R&D by various pharmaceutical companies, there has been a rise in adoption of these systems.



The North American region accounted for the largest market revenue share due to technologically advanced infrastructure, increasing R&D, and presence of major players and pharmaceutical companies in the region.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Emerging countries such as China and India are expected to witness strong growth through 2025 owing to adoption of enhanced healthcare infrastructure and medical technologies for specialized patient care.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Oral controlled release drug delivery systems held the largest market share owing to increase in usage and ease of convenience offered for administration of medication

• Targeted drug delivery is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its various benefits and increasing adoption

• Osmotic drug delivery is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment due to its ability to not be affected by various factors such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility

• The North American region held the largest revenue share due to local presence of major market players and increasing R&D in the field to cater to rising number of patients

• The Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region and developments in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries such as India and China.



