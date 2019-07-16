The global corn steep liquor market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Market: About this market



Corn steep liquor is obtained as a by-product from the corn wet-milling process. It is a rich concentrated source of amino acids, proteins, and nitrogen. This corn steep liquor market analysis considers sales from both liquified corn steep liquor and powdered corn steep liquor. Our analysis also considers the sales of corn steep liquor in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the liquified corn steep liquor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as wide applications in animal feed and essential part in bacterial production will play a significant role in the liquified corn steep liquor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global corn steep liquor market report looks at factors such as immense benefits of using corn steep liquor, highly diversified application areas, and cost competitiveness of corn steep liquor. However, uncertainties such as lack of distribution channels leading to low market penetration, increasing demand for synthetic fertilizers and other substitutes, and high competition among market vendors may hamper the growth of the corn steep liquor industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5796209/?utm_source=PRN



Global Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Market: Overview



Immense benefits of using corn steep liquor



Corn steep liquor is a by-product of the corn wet-milling process and is manufactured as a mixture of amino acids, soluble proteins, organic acids like lactic acid, vitamins, and minerals. It is also used as a nutrition medium for the growth of microorganisms in the production of antibiotics, enzymes, and other fermented products. Corn steep liquor serves as a good additive to microbial growth media and therefore plays a key role in the production of penicillin, E. coli recombinant proteins. This demand for corn steep liquor will lead to the expansion of the global corn steep liquor market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Technological advances in the production of corn steep liquor



The rising demand for corn steep liquor worldwide has encouraged the major players to incorporate innovative and technologically advanced methods with the aim of producing high-quality corn steep liquor. The technological advances incorporated in the production of corn steep liquor, include the process of ultrafiltration, which is aimed at removing the suspended solids and high molecular weight compounds. Thus, the product obtained is a modified corn steep liquor, which contains comparatively greater amounts of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global corn steep liquor market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corn steep liquor manufacturers, that include Cargill Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Roquette Frères SA, Tate & Lyle Plc, and Tereos Group.



Also, the corn steep liquor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5796209/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

