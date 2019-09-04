NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: About this market

This corneal pachymetry market analysis considers sales from both non-handheld and hand-held. Our analysis also considers the sales of corneal pachymetry in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the non-handheld segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as integration of patient data management systems in non-handheld pachymeter devices and their portability feature will play a significant role in the non-hand-held segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global corneal pachymetry market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of refractive errors and glaucoma, initiative to increase awareness about eye-diseases, and rising demand for non-invasive corneal tests. However, high costs coupled with limited reimbursements, limitations of corneal pachymetry, and availability of alternatives may hamper the growth of the corneal pachymetry industry over the forecast period.



Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: Overview

Rising demand for non-invasive corneal tests

Non-invasive cornea diagnostic tests are painless techniques that provide detailed images of the cornea and the corneal epithelium layer for diagnosis. It is gaining preference over conventional and invasive corneal diagnostic. Non-invasive diagnostics reduce patient's morbidity and mortality rates by providing improved treatment along with early disease detection. This demand for non-invasive corneal tests will lead to the expansion of the global corneal pachymetry market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Growing preference for ultrasound pachymetry

Ultrasound pachymetry is a cost-effective alternative to confocal microscopy. It is used as gold standard tests in measuring corneal thickness. Ultrasound pachymetry uses corneal waveform (CWF) technology and high-frequency soundwaves to measure CCT and the structure of cornea accurately. This leads the manufacturers to focus on developing handheld ultrasound pachymeters that utilize ultrasound sources to measure CCT. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global corneal pachymetry market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corneal pachymetry manufacturers, that include AMETEK Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, DGH Technology Inc., Escalon Medical Corp., Keeler Ltd., Menicon Co. Ltd., MicroMedical Devices Inc., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH.

Also, the corneal pachymetry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



