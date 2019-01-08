LONDON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Coronary Stents Market size is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4407728



The demand for coronary stents can be attributed to growing incidences of cardiovascular disorders among the human population worldwide. Unhealthy lifestyle among working class has had a huge impact on the health. Due to unhealthy lifestyle among masses, the incidences of cardiovascular conditions have significantly increased over the years. Some of the leading causes of the condition are smoking, physical inactivity, and dietary changes among the masses. These lifestyle changes have led to greater possibility of hypertension, obesity, and blocks in arteries.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Drug-eluting stents (DES), Bare-Metal Stents and Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold. Drug-eluting stents (DES) are further classified into Polymer Based Coatings and Polymer Free Coatings. Polymer Free Coatings is segmented into Micro Structured Surface, Micro porous Surface, Slotted Tubular Surface and Nanoporous Surface. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABBOTT, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group Ltd.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4407728



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

