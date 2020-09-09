The Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market is expected to grow by $ 1680.58 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the corrosion inhibitors market and it is poised to grow by $ 1680.58 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on corrosion inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising investments in power sector, increasing urbanization and industrialization in APAC, and increasing cost of corrosion. In addition, rising investments in power sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corrosion inhibitors market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes



The corrosion inhibitors market is segmented as below:

By End-User

• Power generation

• Oil and gas

• Pulp and paper

• Metal processing

• Water treatment

• Others



By Type

• Precipitation inhibitors

• Passivity inhibitors

• Other inhibitors



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies changing preference toward environment-friendly corrosion inhibitors as one of the prime reasons driving the corrosion inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of new high-temperature corrosion inhibitors and nanotechnology to boost market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our corrosion inhibitors market covers the following areas:

• Corrosion inhibitors market sizing

• Corrosion inhibitors market forecast

• Corrosion inhibitors market industry analysis



