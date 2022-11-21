The Global Corrugated Box Market is expected to grow by $ 17.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Corrugated Box Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the corrugated box market and it is poised to grow by $ 17.53 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. Our report on the corrugated box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expansion of online retail market, increased adoption of retail-ready packaging, and increase in production capacity.

The corrugated box market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The corrugated box market is segmented as below:

By End-user

â€¢ Food and beverage

â€¢ Non-durable products

â€¢ Durable and other products



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ South America

â€¢ The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the corrugated boxes aid environment sustainability as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and increased popularity of smart packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the corrugated box market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Corrugated box market sizing

â€¢ Corrugated box market forecast

â€¢ Corrugated box market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corrugated box market vendors that include BillerudKorsnas AB, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, iCustomBoxes, INDEVCO Group, International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Orora Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Riverside Paper Co. Inc., Shillington Box Company LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. Also, the corrugated box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



