Global Cottonseed Market: About this market

This cottonseed market analysis considers sales from upland cottonseed, extra-long-staple cottonseed, and other products. Our study also finds the sales of cottonseed in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the upland cottonseed segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising production of upland cottonseed will play a significant role in the upland cottonseed segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cottonseed market report looks at factors such as increasing the global livestock population, rising demand for cottonseed oil, and rising cotton production. However, the impact of adverse climatic conditions and natural calamities on cottonseed production, fluctuating raw material prices, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the cottonseed industry over the forecast period.

Global Cottonseed Market: Overview

Rising demand for cottonseed oil

Cottonseed oil is a type of cooking oil extracted from the seeds of cotton plants. Cottonseed has a similar chemical structure to other oilseeds such as sunflower seed. Cottonseed is used in salads, mayonnaise, and salad dressing. Fully hydrogenated cottonseed oil has 94% of saturated fat and 2% unsaturated fatty adds. With the growing demand, vendors operating in the market are encouraged to introduce new products. Thus, the rising demand for cottonseed oil will lead to the expansion of the global cottonseed market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Adoption of new technologies by vendors

Market vendors are producing modern technologies for protecting crops against insects and bringing down labor costs associated with the production of cottonseed. The adoption of genetic male sterility (GMS) technology for hybrid cottonseed production will help in reducing the cost associated with emasculation. The protein extracted from the seeds of the new cottonseed plant, code-named TAM66274 and developed by researchers at Texas A&M University, is safe to consume because of its ultra-low gossypol levels. Such development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cottonseed market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include All-Tex Seed Inc., Americot Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd., Land O'Lakes Inc., Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Co. Pvt Ltd., and Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd.

Also, the cottonseed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



