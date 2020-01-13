NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Cranial Implants Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Cranioplasty is a neurosurgical procedure that involves repairing a cranial defect that is caused by trauma, neurosurgical procedures, tumor, and infection. The primary indications for cranioplasty are to protect cranial fluids and provide an untouched cranial vault in children for ordinary brain development and growth. It is also necessary to consider esthetic and psychosocial consequences. The ideal product for cranioplasty procedures should be malleable to fit even complicated cranial defects accurately and is expected to meet different requirements depending on the cranial defect. The accessibility of new materials and technological initiatives increased with technological advances. This presents specificity as per the treatment procedure and the surgeon for the patient population.



One of the main factors pushing the worldwide cranial implant market is the increase in the target population that requires cranial implants. Cranioplasty is conducted mainly for traumatic injury following craniectomy. Also, in all age groups, decompressive craniectomies or removals of tumors lead to cranioplasty. TBI leads to countless fatalities and continuous disabilities among individuals in the U.S. every year.



Developing patient-specific and technically advanced products with value-added functions are key competitors operating the global cranial implants market. Market competitors obtain approvals from the government and launch new and sophisticated products. Effectiveness, efficiency, and fewer complications are offered by the products. Key competitors also engage actively in acquisitions and mergers, thus improving their range of products. Companies are also enhancing their research and development capacities and emphasizing technological advances in cranial implants, which provides value-added features. For instance, in August 2017, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (Canada) acquired Tissue Regeneration Systems, Inc.'s 3D printing technology for use in orthopedic and craniomaxillofacial deformities and injuries.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Customized and Non-Customized. Based on Material Type, the market is segmented into Metal, Ceramic and Polymer. During the forecast period, the polymer material is expected to hold the largest market share of cranial implants. The most commonly used material is a polymer. It is supplied in the form of powder and liquid combined during surgery to fit in the contours of cranial defects. The Ceramic Materials segment is expected to record the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The application of light and sound to the brain has significant therapeutic and diagnostic advantages. Ultrasound is the right treatment for neurological diseases like the disease of Alzheimer or Parkinson. Nevertheless, the benefits of cranial implant material are limited. Ceramic Cranial Implant is capable of transmitting light and ultrasound to the brain.Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery Centers and Hospital. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes, Inc.), Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Synimed Sarl, Evonos GmbH & Co. KG, Medartis AG, Renishaw Plc., Kelyniam Global, Inc. and Medtronic Plc.



Jul-2019: Kelyniam has signed an agreement with Bioplate in order to distribute its cranial fixation devices which are used in neurosurgery.



Jna-2018: Stryker came into partnership with 3D Systems in order to help the surgeons in saving time in operating room by combining anatomical models and 3D Systems' Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP) service for improved results.



Oct-2018: Stryker acquired HyperBranch Medical Technology in order to develop medical devices for various implants.



Aug-2017: DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has acquired Tissue Regeneration Systems, Inc.'s 3D printing technology for use in orthopedic and craniomaxillofacial deformities and injuries.



May-2017: Medartis has purchased Mimedis in order to broaden its product portfolio of surgical devices which are used for fixations in craniofacial region as well as for upper and lower extremities.



Jan-2017: Zimmer took over Medtech whose Rosa's Robotic arm is used in minimally invasive brain surgery.



• Customized



• Non-Customized



• Metal



• Ceramic



• Polymer



• Neurosurgery Centers



• Hospital



