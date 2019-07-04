NEW YORK, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5785337/?utm_source=PRN

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2026. It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of facial fractures and demand for minimally invasive surgery for facial reconstruction are expected to drive the demand for Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices. Faster recovery, minimal incision to the body, and reduced complications associated with minimally invasive reconstructive surgeries are anticipated to contribute to the growth.

The introduction of technologically advanced procedures, such as robotic arm assisted CMF surgery and bioabsorbable implants for cranial fixation are expected to drive the demand for CMF devices. The advancement such as amplified use of virtual plating technology and development of cost effective thoracic fixation devices are attributed to the rising demand.

The market is competitive in nature as the manufacturers are involved in new product developments to increase their market penetration.Also, the companies are entering into collaborations and research alliance with other market players to increase their product portfolio.

Various software and virtual three-dimensional (3D) technologies are adopted by companies to gain competitive edge. For instance, the introduction of technologically advanced 3D printing allows manufacturers to integrate materials from both facial and cranial reconstruction is expected to gain popularity in the forthcoming years.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• CMF plate and screw fixation led the product segment in 2018, owing to increasing number of CMF trauma and reconstruction procedures which are non-elective

• Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) replacement product segment expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period

• Metallic implants held the largest revenue share owing to the advantage associated with the device such as less corrosive nature and ability to provide rigid support to the fixators

• CMF devices find the largest application in neurosurgery owing to, increasing CMF procedures in oncology and neurovascular surgeries

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rapid growth in the forthcoming years owing to, the presence of high unmet needs coupled with increasing patient awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure

• Three-dimensional printing allow integration of new material for reconstruction and cranial surgery, this attracts more manufacturers to make R&D investments for the development of advanced products

• Key players operating in the craniomaxillofacial devices market include Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes); Medtronic Inc.; and Zimmer-Biomet Inc. which make the entry for small organizations difficult

• Moreover, stringent norms for product approval and post-approval performance monitoring regulated by authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Academy of implant may act as a threat for new participants

