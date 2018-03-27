NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global creatinine assay kits market projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.



The global creatinine assay kits market is expected to reach USD 245.4 million by 2022 from USD 189.6 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.3%

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of renal disorders, growing incidence of other chronic disorders impacting renal function, rising awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare approaches, implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote renal health, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and advancements in biomedical research pertaining to kidney disorders. However, the limited usage of creatinine assay kits in IVD and identification of novel renal dysfunction biomarkers are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.



Creatinine-PAP test kits are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is segmented into Jaffe's kinetic test kits, Creatinine-PAP test kits, and ELISA test kits.The Creatinine-PAP test kits segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The fastest growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for more accurate kits and high research funding support for renal research initiatives.



The urine segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on type of sample, the creatinine assay kits market is segmented into blood/serum, urine, and other samples.The urine segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the greater preference for urine samples owing to the ease of sample collection.



Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the market followed by Europe.However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The high prevalence of CKD and ESRD in this region and the presence of a large undiagnosed population are the major factors driving the growth of the creatinine assay kits market in Asia. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and metabolic syndromes in this region is resulting in the high and regular prescription for metabolic tests.



