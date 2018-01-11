LONDON, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Critical Care Diagnostics market is accounted for $0.86 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $1.34 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2023.







Growing aging population and chronic health concerns, improving advancements in technologies and rapid attentiveness, increasing acceptance of these tests by physicians and patients are some of factors triggering the market growth. Furthermore, growing incidence of chronic disease such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes are fuelling the market growth.



However, increased price of the molecular diagnostics and shortage of skilled professionals are some of the factors restraining the market growth.



Microbial and Infectious diseases test segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the quick and accurate test results to diagnose the disease.



Immunoproteins diagnostic test segment accounted for largest market revenue due to increase massive demand for early disease diagnosis. North America represents as the largest market in terms of revenue. High research and development activities, higher demand from U.S boosting the North America market. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue due to rising specialty hospitals and convalescing healthcare services and infrastructures in rural areas.



Some of the key players profiled in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, Beckman Coulter, Becton Dickinson & Co., BioMerieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biosensors Japan, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., EKF Diagnostics, Nanomix Inx., Nova Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, and Sysmex Corporation.



Product Types Covered:

• Cancer markers testing kit

• Cardiometabolic monitoring kits

• Fecal Occult testing kits

• Drugs-Of-Abuse testing kits

• Coagulation monitoring kits

• Cholesterol test strips

• Glucose monitoring kits

• Pregnancy and fertility testing kits

• Infectious Disease testing kits

• Hematology testing kits

• Other critical care diagnostics testing kits



Test Types Covered:

• Hematology

• Coagulation

• Routine & Special Chemistry

• Microbial & Infectious Test

• Flow Cytometry

• Immunoproteins

• Other Test Types



Prescription Modes Covered:

• OTC Testing Kits

• Prescription-Based Testing Kits



End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Home

• Hospitals

• Research Laboratories



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



