The Global CRM Market is Projected to Grow as Technology Becomes Crucial to Businesses

According to a report by Zion Market Research, the global customer relationship management (CRM) services market is expected to reach USD 30.40 billion by 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 36% between 2017 and 2022. The use of new technologies such as CRM analytic solutions have provided businesses with efficient return on investment. CRM solutions are engineered to help understand customers and recognize long term profit growth by utilizing available database of the customer through various sources. CRM system solutions help businesses to perform complex analytics for decision making in various fields including marketing, sales and service performance. nFusz, Inc. (OTC: FUSZ), Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

The research firm Forrester explains the importance of CRM as a new technological tool for business operations. "Technology is radically changing your customers and your business… The only source of competitive advantage is the one that can survive technology-fueled disruption - an obsession with understanding, delighting, connecting with, and serving customers. This means that effectively managing your company's relationships with those who buy your company's products and services has never been more important," Forrester indicates.

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) on April 6th announced that it, "has entered into a strategic partnership with Service Quest, the direct selling management consulting firm that has helped launch over 600 direct sales organizations worldwide, including MLM, party planning, and network marketing companies. Over the past 25 years, Service Quest has developed a far-reaching network of relationships with nearly 30,000 leaders in every function and sector of the direct selling industry. Service Quest will introduce nFusz's interactive video sales tool, notifiCRM, to new and existing direct selling organizations.

"Every direct selling organization out there will benefit by utilizing notifiCRM," states Terrel Transtrum, CEO and Founder of Service Quest. "We've already introduced nFusz' notifiCRM platform to many of our clients, whose reaction was as excited as we are. We look forward to continuing this partnership," continues Mr. Transtrum.

"Service Quest is an ideal partner for us as we continue to extend our reach into the direct sales and networking marketing sector," states nFusz CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. "They've been in this business for decades, know all the major players, and have already introduced our technology to key decision makers to help accelerate our plans for broad adoption of our technology throughout the industry," continues Mr. Cutaia."

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. For the past 30 years, the company's technology - CRM, digital process automation, robotics, AI, and more - has empowered the world's leading companies to achieve breakthrough results. In March, the company announced the TMC CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service honored Pega for its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer engagement abilities. The TMC CUSTOMER Product of the Year award recognized Pega® Intelligent Virtual Assistant, an AI capability that turns applications into smart assistants on any channel - from SMS and email, to Facebook, Alexa, and more. Part of Pega® Platform, Pega's model-driven application development environment, it evolves bots into digital agents that anticipate customer needs, make helpful suggestions, complete complex tasks, and provide exceptional customer experiences. This is the fourth consecutive year Pega has been honored with a TMC CUSTOMER Product of the Year award. Presented by TMC, a global, integrated media company, the 2018 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards recognize vendors advancing the call center, CRM, and teleservices industries. The award highlights products enabling companies to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) provides leading-edge capabilities in software as a service, platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and data as a service. Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps companies leverage the customer experience to differentiate, innovate, and improve business results. It is the most complete, integrated, and extensible customer experience solution available in the market. Oracle CX Cloud Suite breaks down silos to deliver a seamless customer experience across marketing, sales, commerce, service, social, and configure, price, and quote (CPQ). Built on an open framework that connects data, apps and media, Oracle enables customer experience professionals to take advantage of innovative technologies to seamlessly extend Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite applications.

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers worldwide, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. On March 13, 2018, the company and one of the top five providers worldwide, incorporates cognitive technology into its customer experience services and solutions to increase final consumer satisfaction and the effectiveness of the business processes related to the client. The solution is integrated into the customer service strategy of each company and uses the Keepcon semantic engine to manage the first point of contact with the customer-either through social networks or other communication channels-and respond to demands via bots. In the case of social networks, Keepcon's semantic capabilities can predict and optimize the management of demands thanks to its ability to understand the content in terms of both meaning and sentiment.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQP: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in communication & conferencing, identity & access, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. In February, the company introduced the new A.I. powered Bold360 product portfolio. Seamlessly bringing together chatbots and human agents, the new Bold360 leverages artificial intelligence across both self-service and agent-assisted engagement channels to deliver dramatically better customer experiences. Together with the leading Bold360 intelligent customer engagement platform, the Bold360 family now includes Bold360 ai, a conversational chatbot and virtual customer assistant solution that makes self-service more engaging and intuitive than ever before. By adding A.I. across channels, LogMeIn is empowering companies to deliver the more humanized, personalized and consistent experiences today's digital first customer demands.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE: https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For nFusz, Inc, financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com