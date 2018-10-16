The Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2018-2022
LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Cross-border E-commerce Logistics
The cross-border e-commerce logistics comprises services such as transportation, warehousing, and other value-added services offered by logistics players for cross-border e-commerce.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cross-border E-commerce logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated the use of cross-border E-commerce logistics solutions
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aramex
• C.H. Robinson
• CJ Logistics
• DHL Group
• FedEx
• UPS
Market driver
• Business expansion by organized retail companies
Market challenge
• Operational difficulties due to country-wise regulations
Market trend
• Increasing automation in e-commerce logistics
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
