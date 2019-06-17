The Global Crowdfunding Market was Valued at 10.2 Billion US$ in 2018 and is Expected to Reach 28.8 Billion US$ with a CAGR of 16% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China's technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world's largest player.

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.

Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/sreport/QYRE-Auto-1598/Global_Crowdfunding_Market

The Global Crowdfunding market was valued at 10.2 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 28.8 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16% between 2018 and 2025.

This report studies the Crowdfunding market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Crowdfunding market by product and Application/end industries.





Regional Analysis

The research report has focused on the industry scenario and has delivered an unbiased review about the various markets in different regions such as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe and Japan.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-1598/Global_Crowdfunding_Market

The major players in global market include

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

RocketHub

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

DemoHour

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, Raised Fund (million USD), market share and growth rate of Crowdfunding for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast)

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

On the basis of product, the Crowdfunding market is primarily split into

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

Inquire for Discount: https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Auto-1598/Global_Crowdfunding_Market

About Us :

Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens. Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision.

We are based out of silicon valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

View Similar Reports:

Global Crowdfunding Insights Research Report 2019 : https://reports.valuates.com/sreport/PROF-Auto-37S162/Global_Crowdfunding_Insights_Research_Report_2025_Market

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1(425)388-2538

For IST Call +91-8040957137

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4wNXynaTZbiD5m92WQI4A/

SOURCE Valuates Reports