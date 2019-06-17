The Global Crowdfunding Market was Valued at 10.2 Billion US$ in 2018 and is Expected to Reach 28.8 Billion US$ with a CAGR of 16% by 2025 - Valuates Reports
Jun 17, 2019, 10:54 ET
BANGALORE, India, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.
The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China's technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world's largest player.
China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.
Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.
This report studies the Crowdfunding market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Crowdfunding market by product and Application/end industries.
Regional Analysis
The research report has focused on the industry scenario and has delivered an unbiased review about the various markets in different regions such as Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe and Japan.
The major players in global market include
- Kickstarter
- Indiegogo
- GoFundMe
- Fundable
- Crowdcube
- GoGetFunding
- Patreon
- Crowdfunder
- CircleUp
- AngelList
- RocketHub
- DonorsChoose
- Crowdfunder UK
- FundRazr
- Companisto
- Campfire
- Milaap
- Crowdo
- CrowdPlus
- Modian
- DemoHour
- Alibaba
- Jingdong
- Suning
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, Raised Fund (million USD), market share and growth rate of Crowdfunding for these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast)
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
On the basis of product, the Crowdfunding market is primarily split into
- Reward-based Crowdfunding
- Equity Crowdfunding
- Donation and Other
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
- Cultural Industries
- Technology
- Product
- Healthcare
- Other
