Global Cultivators Market: About this market

This cultivators market analysis considers sales from rigid models and hydraulic folding model products. Our study also finds the sales of cultivators in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the rigid models' segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced crop production will play a significant role in the rigid models' segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cultivators market report looks at factors such as government support for the purchase of agricultural equipment, population growth and high demand for food products, and emphasis on farm mechanization. However, declining availability of arable land, intense competition between vendors, and wide availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the cultivators' industry over the forecast period.



Global Cultivators Market: Overview

Emphasis on farm mechanization

It has been observed that the use of agricultural equipment, such as cultivators, has increased the crop yield by three to eight times. Increased deployment of cultivators improves timeliness in farm operations and enhances production, productivity, and profitability. The rate of farm mechanization in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, and France is around 90-95% whereas, developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have a relatively lower rate of farm mechanization. Growing population and rapid urbanization will lead to the expansion of the global cultivators market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Emphasis on the walk-behind cultivator

The use of smart and digital technologies to monitor crops is increasing in the agriculture industry. Hence, the demand for several types of new and technologically advanced agricultural and farm equipment, such as walk-behind cultivators, is increasing. Walk-behind cultivators are robotic devices that are also called walking tractors, rototillers, rotary hoes, power tillers, and rotary plows. The basic design of walk-behind cultivators is enough to break soil or cultivate the land for vegetable gardens, lawns, and flower beds. The numerous functional benefits of walk-behind cultivators have resulted in several manufacturers offering such cultivators. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cultivators market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultivators manufacturers, that include AGCO Corp., AL-KO KOBER SE, BCS America, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Husqvarna AB, Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Schiller Grounds Care Inc.

Also, the cultivators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



