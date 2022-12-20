The Global Cultural Tourism Market is expected to grow by $6600.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.77% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cultural Tourism Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the cultural tourism market and it is poised to grow by $6600.71 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.77% during the forecast period. Our report on the cultural tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing affordability, increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyles, and the growing contribution toward GDP and employment.



The cultural tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Domestic cultural tourism

â€¢ International cultural tourism



By Service

â€¢ Cultural eco-tourism

â€¢ Indigenous cultural tourism

â€¢ Socio-cultural tourism



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the growing instances of stress-related cases as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in disposable income and government initiatives toward promoting cultural tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cultural tourism market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Cultural tourism market sizing

â€¢ Cultural tourism market forecast

â€¢ Cultural tourism market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultural tourism market vendors that include ACE Cultural Tours Ltd, Aracari Travel, Classic Journeys LLC, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Indigenous Tourism BC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd, Myths and Mountains, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Tandem Travel OOD, Tauck Inc., Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC, Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd., Wilderness Travel, and FROSCH International Travel LLC.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



