Culture Media Market by Type (Lysogeny Broth, Chemically Defined Media, Classical Media, Serum-free Media, Specialty Media, Stem Cell Media, Custom Media Formulation, and Others), Application (Cancer Research, Biopharmaceuticals, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering, Stem Cell Technologies, Drug Discovery, and Others), Research Type (Cytogenetics, Cell Therapy, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Institute, Research Laboratory, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Culture media is any solid or liquid preparation made precisely for the growth, storage, maintenance, and transport of microorganisms and different types of cells. The array of various media available in research allows the culturing of cell types and microorganisms. The global culture media market was valued at $4,088 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $7,609 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in production of biopharmaceuticals and increase in demand for cell culture media have fueled the growth of the culture media market. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries drive the culture media market growth.

However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of the emerging markets and increase in preference for specialty media are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the culture media market.

The culture media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, classical media, serum-free media, specialty media, stem cell media, and others. By application, it is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, stem cell technologies, drug discovery, and others. According to end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. As per region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• Cell culture media market forecast is based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

• In-depth culture media market analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Lysogeny Broth

o Chemically Defined Media

o Classical Media

o Serum-free Media

o Specialty Media

o Stem Cell Media

o Custom Media Formulation

o Others

• By Application

o Cancer Research

o Biopharmaceuticals

o Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

o Stem Cell Technologies

o Drug Discovery

o Others

• By Research Type

o Cytogenetics

o Cell Therapy

o Others



• By End User

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

o Academic Institute

o Research Laboratory

o Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- Australia

- India

- South Korea

- Taiwan

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



The list of key players operating in this market includes:

o Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (VWR International, LLC)

o Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (Bio-Rad)

o Caisson Laboratories, Inc. (Caisson Labs)

o Cell Culture Technologies LLC (Cell Culture Technologies)

o Corning Incorporated (Corning)

o Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm)

o GE Healthcare

o HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd. (HiMedia)

o Lonza Group Ltd (Lonza)

o Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck)

o Sartorius AG (Sartorius)

o Sera Scandia A/S (Sera Scandia)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Thermo Fisher)

o Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.



The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

o Takara Bio, Inc.

o Cyagen Biosciences



