NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cultured Meat Market: About this market

This cultured meat market analysis considers sales from beef, pork and lamb, and poultry. Our study also finds the sales of cultured meat in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the cultured beef segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing inclination of consumers toward sustainable food options and an increase in seed funding will play a significant role in the cultured beef segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cultured meat market report looks at factors such as growing prominence of cellular agriculture, increasing focus on environmental sustainability, and rising investments in cultured meat market. However, high costs associated with production of cultured meat, increasing popularity of plant-based diets among consumers, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the cultured meat industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831878/?utm_source=PRN

Global Cultured Meat Market: Overview

Growing prominence of cellular agriculture

The demand for meat and animal products is increasing due to exponential population growth. However, the prevalent livestock agriculture system is not able to meet the rising demand for meat due to factors such as negative environmental impact. This makes cellular agriculture the ideal alternative for meat production. Cellular agriculture is becoming popular among end-users because it is environmentally friendly and sustainable. The growing prominence of cellular agriculture has prompted numerous vendors in the meat industry to opt for this method of meat production. This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global cultured meat market at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for animal proteins

Animal protein sources are rich in various essential nutrients required for the proper functioning of the body. Some of these nutrients include vitamin B12, vitamin D, and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Also, animal proteins are associated with a negligible risk of heart conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. Consumption of animal proteins helps in reducing cholesterol levels in the body and losing weight. Factors such as rising income and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for animal proteins globally. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global cultured meat market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultured meat manufacturers, that include Aleph Farms Ltd., Appleton Meats, Cubiq Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture Co. Ltd., JUST Inc., Memphis Meats, Mission Barnes, Mosa Meat BV, and New Age Meats.

Also, the cultured meat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831878/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

