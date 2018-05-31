The Global Curcumin Association Welcomes Board Member Stratum Nutrition and Associate Members Alkemist Laboratories, Flora Research Laboratories and Nutrasource

SPRING, Texas, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Curcumin Association (GCA) announced today that Stratum Nutrition has joined Sabinsa Corporation on GCA's Board of Directors, and that Alkemist Laboratories, Flora Research Laboratories and Nutrasource are joining as Associate Members. GCA provides a consolidated voice for the curcumin category and works to protect the category from those that would willfully or unknowingly exploit it through poor quality or adulterated products.

"We are honored to welcome Stratum Nutrition as a Board Member to help guide GCA's programming dedicated to solid science, adherence to intellectual property law and quality systems," said GCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Their membership signifies their commitment to helping promote and protect the worldwide curcumin category."

"Stratum Nutrition has always focused on integrity and being intentional in its efforts," said Micah Osborne, President, Stratum Nutrition. "We look forward to helping lead the way on the Global Curcumin Association's efforts to promote curcumin quality and integrity"

"We are also pleased to have prominent service companies with category expertise join us as Associate members—Alkemist Laboratories, Flora Research Laboratories and Nutrasource. We need ingredient companies, brands and service providers in order to help push GCA's mission forward," added Monheit.

A primary focus of the Global Curcumin Association will be to establish quality standards and to promote these standards to the organization's key stakeholders. The association will work to provide a measure of assurance of the level of quality in the curcumin marketplace through ingredient and product testing, and to continue to raise awareness and education of the benefits and science supporting it. As a key 2018 initiative, GCA is participating in New Hope's Inside the Bottle campaign.

