The Global Curcumin Association Welcomes Verdure Sciences as a Founding Board Member

SPRING, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Curcumin Association (GCA) announced that Noblesville, IN-based Verdure Sciences® has joined the association as a Founding Board member alongside Sabinsa Corporation. Verdure is the developer of Longvida® Optimized Curcumin.

"Verdure is a key player in the curcumin category and their leadership will help guide the association's key initiatives surrounding category quality, science and intellectual property protection," said GCA Executive Director Len Monheit.

"In support of Longvida and Verdure, we are honored to join the Global Curcumin Association in an effort to unite with industry leaders toward a common goal. It is my hope that my broad perspective of both the opportunities and challenges facing our industry, will bring an increased voice to the GCA board from the vantage of raw materials and their crucial impact within the industry. It is our responsibility to strive for continuous improvement by ensuring that supplements have proven identity, are safe, and meet label claims. Adulteration is a growing concern as a result of poor manufacturing controls, which can be reduced by establishing traceability programs at the ingredient, sourcing, and manufacturing level, and further testing raw materials using validated testing methods at reputable laboratories. In addition, focusing on sound quality control practices and traceability, we must create supplements that deliver clinically efficacious doses of active compounds. The long-term success of our industry is largely dependent on these investments. I look forward to working with GCA in further developing interprofessional coalitions in support of current challenges and encourage botanical success. I am honored to utilize my experience to serve with colleagues throughout the industry," states Ajay Patel, Founder & President, Verdure Sciences, Inc.

GCA was founded in 2017 as part of Trust Transparency's incubator program of single ingredient trade associations. GCA is working to establish a best practice recognized third-party baseline for ingredient quality, identity and appropriate category definitions and standards. The association will also serve as a voice and supporter of science and education through all supply chain levels and customer, consumer and influencer communities. Learn more at CurcuminAssociation.org.

About Verdure Sciences®:

Verdure Sciences manages ingredient innovation through the integration of supply network, production, and research platforms. With an expanding pipeline of proprietary, standardized botanical ingredient solutions founded in rigorous scientific validation and traceable initiatives through collaborative efforts and an extensive research profile, Verdure works toward a unified vision to offer safe, effective ingredients to the global marketplace. Verdure Sciences® is a registered trademark of Verdure Sciences®, Inc. For the most current patent and trademark information, please visit: www.vs-corp.com/ip

