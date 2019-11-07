NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Customer Care BPO Market was valued at US$ 18.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 30.40 Bn by 2027. Factors such as increasing need for enhanced customer satisfaction, are driving the Customer Care BPO Market growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5794707/?utm_source=PRN

The global Customer Care BPO Market is substantially grown over the years, attributing to the drastic change in consumer behavior towards purchasing and payments.Asia Pacific remains the key market for customer care BPO due to the changing economies and continuous adoption of telecom and BFSI services, among others in the countries of the region.



SMEs are expected to witness high demand for cloud PBX during the forecast period.The increasing number of SMEs in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is fueling the demand.



Moreover, the government initiatives for the improvement of IT infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India are having a positive impact on the Customer Care BPO Market growth.



The most prominent regions in the global Customer Care BPO Market in terms of market share are North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.The Middle East and Africa, and South America held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in the Customer Care BPO Market.



The dominance of North America is majorly accountable for a significantly large number of Customer Care BPO Market players in the US.Also, the trend outsourcing is consistently higher in the US and pertaining to the industry scenario; the country has a high number of organizations from numerous industries.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the highest growing geography during the forecast period from 2019 - 2027. The countries in the Asia Pacific are constantly experiencing the establishments of various multi-national companies as well as the emergence of national or local companies.



The overall Customer Care, BPO Market size, has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Customer Care BPO Market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global Customer Care BPO Market based on all the segmentation provided for five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the customer care BPO industry. Some of the key players included in the global Customer Care BPO market are Alorica Inc., Arvato Ag, Atento S.A, Comdata Group, Concentrix Corporation, Sitel Group, Ykes Enterprises, Incorporated and among others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5794707/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

