Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: About this market

Cut flower packaging refers to the packing of trimmed blossom buds from plants using sleeves, boxes and wrapping sheets primarily to maintain the quality of cut flowers throughout the supply chain. This cut flower packaging market analysis considers sales from plastic, paper and paperboard, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of cut flower packaging in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the plastic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as extended vase life and reduced truck space consumption will play a significant role in the plastic segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cut flower packaging market report also looks at factors such as growing demand for modified atmospheric packaging, growing cut flower market in Europe, rising requirements for customized packaging. However, fluctuating raw material prices, limited scope for small vendors, and stringent government regulations on packaging may hamper the growth of the cut flower packaging industry over the forecast period.

Growing demand for modified atmospheric packaging

Modified atmospheric packaging helps modify the level of oxygen and carbon dioxide produced inside sealed cut flower packages, increasing their shelf life. End-users can also save time and money by using compact modified atmospheric packaging, as they help transport more packages in the truck when compared to other types of cut flower packaging. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global cut flower packaging market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The emergence of smart packaging

Smart packaging employs the use of antimicrobial, anti-oxidation, nanotechnology-enabled packaging along with modern technologies such as advanced track and trace controls. Several vendors have started providing smart packaging as a value-added solution in the cut flower packaging industry. The growing prominence of smart packaging will drive the cut flower packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cut flower packaging is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cut flower packaging manufacturers, that include A-ROO Co. LLC, DS Smith Plc, Sirane Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Uflex Ltd.

Also, the cut flower packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

