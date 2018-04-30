LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dairy alternatives market is expected to surpass US$ 34 Billion mark by 2024. Dairy alternative is derived from the plant based milk sources and is lactose and casein free. Dairy alternative is manufactured by using various plant based sources like soy, almond, coconut, rice, hazelnut and many more.



Today, food intolerances and food allergies have become a major concern for health-conscious consumers. Following a dairy-free diet has numerous benefits, and is widely exercised by health-conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts.



The increasing awareness of consumers towards a vegan diet, nutritional benefits provided by such foods, lactose intolerance among the population and demand for various fortified dairy food & beverage applications are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of dairy alternatives market in the coming years.



Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of dairy alternatives market includes cross contamination of raw materials and high price of dairy alternative products.



Global Dairy Alternatives Market - by Source

• In terms of source, the soy segment accounts for largest share of the dairy alternatives market.

• The popularity of soy milk can be attributed to the plethora of varieties, in terms of flavors, blends, fat content, and formulations offered by leading dairy alternative manufacturers.

• The almond milk is one of the fastest segment in the dairy alternatives market.

• Rice milk captures third highest share of the dairy alternatives market. Rice milk is a great alternative to conventional milk with its benefits such as free-from cholesterol and lactose.

• Coconut milk captures least share of the dairy alternatives market.



Global Dairy Alternatives Market - Region Analysis

• Geographically, the global dairy alternatives market is dominated by Asia-Pacific region.

• North America is the second largest market for dairy alternatives, being closely followed by the European region. The dairy alternatives market in these regions is driven by rapid growth in the consumption of dairy alternative products, mainly due to the increased disposable income, changes in the lifestyle and dietary patterns.

• In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are observing high demand for dairy alternatives.



Global Dairy Alternatives Market - By Application

• In 2017, beverages segment accounted for lion's share of the global dairy alternative market.

• The food segment accounted for nearly 45% share of the global dairy alternative market in 2017.



