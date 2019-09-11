The Global Dairy Products Packaging Market to Reach Revenues of Over $43 Billion by 2024- Market Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report Dairy Products Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024, the global dairy products packaging market is expected to reach revenues of over $43 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018−2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

With the prices of dairy products expected to reduce, the incorporation of active and intelligent packaging is expected to witness strong growth in the dairy sector From the liquid carton perspective, with over 75% of the material being paperboard, the procurement cost is high as only virgin paper fibers are used for liquid cartons Vendors with a portfolio of products that include bioplastics will have exposure to higher opportunities over the next 5 years Dairy exports from the US remained flat in the second half of 2018 as the dairy industry faced revenue and volume loss on account of revised tariffs by China . The majorly impacted items included cheese, butterfat, and milk powder, which witnessed a slump of more than 30% in volume. However, the impact was offset by higher sales to other regions such as Southeast Asia From the geographic perspective, Germany , the UK, and France control over 60% of the milk production in Europe and is a major hub for dairy processing too. Packaging demand is expected to grow over $3 billion in near future from these three countries The shift from HDPE to PET in the rigid plastic segment is expected to be rapid during the second half of the forecast period as it cuts cost by over 10%. With aseptic packaging solutions for PET gaining popularity (which was not robust until a few years ago), the dependence of HDPE and liquid cartons is expected to be negatively impacted over the next few years

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by packaging, material, products, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 21 other vendors

Dairy Products Packaging – Segmentation

The rigid plastic packaging segment holds over 80% share of the rigid dairy packaging market.

The availability of pouch making machinery and raw materials is a major factor for the high adoption of flexible pouches in the dairy product packaging market

The packaging of butter and cream products is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period as they are considered natural and healthy

Market Segmentation by Packaging

Rigid

Flexible

Paperboard

Market Segmentation by Application

Milk

Cheese

Butter and Cream

Others

Market Segmentation by Products

Liquid Carton

Pouches

Bottles, Jars, and Cans

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Latin America

Dairy Products Packaging – Dynamics

Advancements and innovations in the field of nanotechnology are likely to enhance the efficiency of dairy product packaging market. The use of nanotechnology provides robust solutions for refining or monitoring of dairy food products, thereby increasing safety, quality, and shelf life of dairy products. The introduction of nanotechnology-based food packaging is expected to be a significant driver for the dairy packaging market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth of Flexible Packaging in Dairy Categories

Increase in Pouch Packaging among End-users

Shift from Rigid to Flexible Packaging

Increased Usage of Active and Intelligent Packaging Material

Dairy Products Packaging –Geography

Europe and North America holds over 50% of the dairy packaging market. Australia, Japan, China, Germany, France, the US, and Canada are the major dairy packaging market as their spend on F&B and dairy products is relatively high. The dairy packaging market in Europe has reached maturity. The UK, Germany, and France are the three leading countries with high demand for dairy products. The demand for rigid containers and liquid cartons is growing rapidly, with rigid PET bottles and jars replacing many existing packaging forms. Portugal and Italy are expected to witness faster packaging growth rate on account of the high retail consumption. France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Spain are the largest EU food and drink producers and are expected to provide growth momentum during the forecast period.

Major Vendors

Mondi

Huhtamaki

Tetra Pak

Berry Global

Elopak

Amcor

Other vendors include - Ball Corp., Constantia Flexibles, Sonoco, Sealed Air, Crown Holdings, TC Transcontinental, DS Smith, SIG Combibloc, Great view Aseptic Packaging, Ecolean, Aran Packaging, Nampak, IPI, Clondalkin, Greiner Packaging, Evergreen Packaging, RPC Group, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Uflex, Winpak, International Paper, and Aptar.

