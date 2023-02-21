The Global Data Acquisition System Market is forecast to grow by $560.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Data Acquisition System Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the data acquisition system market and is forecast to grow by $560.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the data acquisition system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for monitoring in end-user industries, regulations to ensure equal and safe supply of resources, and dominance of power and energy industry as an end-user.

The data acquisition system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Power and energy

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Education and research

Others

By Type

Hardware

Software

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the increasing demand for 5G and other high-speed connectivity technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the data acquisition system market growth during the next few years. Also, proliferation of micro-servers and increasing demand for data loggers with displays will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data acquisition system market covers the following areas:

Data acquisition system market sizing

Data acquisition system market forecast

Data acquisition system market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data acquisition system market vendors that include ADLINK Technology Inc., ALTHEN GmbH, AMETEK Inc., AstroNova Inc., Campbell Scientific Inc., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dataforth Corp., Dewesoft d.o.o., Emerson Electric Co., Fortive Corp., Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions GmbH, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., imc Test and Measurement GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spectris Plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the data acquisition system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

