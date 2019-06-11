The global data center chip market was valued at $7,718.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,641.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025
Jun 11, 2019, 18:05 ET
NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others), Data Center Size (Small & Medium Size and Large Size) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757836/?utm_source=PRN
Data Center Chip Market Overview:
The global data center chip market was valued at $7,718.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,641.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.
A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amount of data. A business usually depends heavily on the applications, services, and data contained within a data center making it the point of focus and a vital asset for day-to-day activities. The data center chip is one of the required components in the premises that is usually found in the server area within a data center.
The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, expansion, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global data center chip market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017?2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018?2025
The report includes the study of the global data center chip market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.
The data center chip market is segmented based on chip type, data center size, industry vertical, and region. Based on chip type, the market is divided into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU and others. Based on data center size, the market is categorized into small & medium size and large size. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, retail, transportation, energy & utilities and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent countries.
The key players profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.), Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nvidia Corporation. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to increase their data center chip market share.
Key Benefits for Data Center Chip Market:
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global data center chip market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Data Center Chip Key Market Segments:
By Chip Type
GPU
ASIC
FPGA
CPU
Others
By Data Center Size
Small & Medium Size
Large Size
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Government
IT & Telecom
Retail
Transportation
Energy & Utilities
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players Profiled
Intel Corporation
GlobalFoundries
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.)
Broadcom
Xilinx, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Nvidia Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757836/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article