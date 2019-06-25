The global data center construction market is expected is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Data Center General Construction Market:



About this market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5786716/?utm_source=PRN



Data center general construction involves the construction of an entire data center facility. Technavio's data center construction market analysis considers the types of data center construction, such as base building shell construction and architecture planning and designing. Our analysis also considers the construction of data centers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the base building shell construction segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as collaboration with general construction service providers will play a significant role in the base building construction segment to maintain its market position. Also, our data center construction market looks at factors such as an increase in investments in data centers, growth in adoption of colocation services, and high demand for cloud-based services. However, containerized and micro mobile data center, time to market, and regulatory challenges may hamper the growth of the data center construction industry.



Global Data Center General Construction Market:



Overview



Growth in adoption of colocation services



Constructing a data center requires high capital investments. The budget constraints faced by several SMEs have increased the need for colocation facilities. CSPs in the market are offering colocation services for SMEs to store their servers, storage devices, and other network equipment securely in a cool and monitored environment. The growing adoption of colocation services has increased the demand for design and architecture services from CSPs to build data centers. With an increase in the number of colocation services, the global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.



Containerized and micro mobile data center



Containerized data centers are portable and can be placed in any location based on the capacity requirement. The construction of these portable data centers requires very less time compared to the construction of conventional data centers. The growing popularity of these data centers among organizations is expected to hinder the market's growth over the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global data center construction market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global data center construction market is fairly concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several data center construction companies, that include AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., DPR Construction, Holder Construction, and Turner Construction Co.



Also, the data center construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5786716/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

