The global data center cooling market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2018–2024.

The increased data center construction in developing countries such as Latin America, MEA and Southeast Asia (except Singapore), India, China & Hong Kong, and South Korea is likely to boost to the data center cooling market during the forecast period. Besides, the increased investment by hyperscale companies and rise in adoption of innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions are likely to contribute in fetching huge profits for the vendors.



The global data center cooling market is witnessing an increased adoption of automation and monitoring solutions. These solutions identify the maintenance requirements of infrastructure to avoid operational failures and provide end-to-end monitoring and automation of facilities. Further, Data Center as a Service" or DMaaS, a service based on DCIM solution is likely to gain traction in the market. Vendors offering DCIM solutions to monitor power consumption and carbon dioxide emission will gain a major revenue boost in the coming years. Cryptocurrency is expected to emerge as one of the strongest drivers for data center growth during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period:

• Favorable locations for data center construction and cooling

• Increased adoption of automation and monitoring solutions

• Increased modular data center deployment



This market research report on the global data center cooling market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by cooling infrastructure (cooling system and other infrastructure), by cooling techniques (air-based cooling and liquid-based cooling), by cooling systems (CRAC & CARH, chiller, cooling towers & dry coolers, economizers & evaporative coolers, and other cooling units), and geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, and APAC).



The report considers the present scenario of the global data center cooling market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the data center cooling market.



Data Center Cooling Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by cooling infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, and geography. The global data center cooling market growth for the air-based cooling technique primarily depends on the construction of data centers (traditional, brick-and-mortar facility, or modular data center), type of system adopted, redundancy of the system adopted, cost, and growth of rack power density. Tier III facilities are increasingly focussing on adopting 2N redundant CRAC and CRAH units to enable high availability service offerings in the global market. Further, data center colocation operators are investing a huge amount to develop facilities that are involved in the adoption of efficient cooling systems and incorporate flexible design. The increasing use of AI and IoT systems will continue to increase the IT load, which will, in turn, lead to higher revenue generation in the global data center cooling market during the forecast period.



Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based cooling solutions. The data center operators in the US, Europe, Nordic, Canada, and Japan are gaining traction among Free cooling. However, the use of chilled water systems is still highly prevalent in the market, especially in data centers that use water-based cooling. In addition, innovation in the free cooling space, especially with the use of outside air to cool data centers without any on-site water requirement is expected to transform the data center cooling market size during the forecast period. The market is also witnessing an increased adoption of evaporative coolers that facilitate partial cooling with indoor CRAC units, which is likely to propel the data center market share.



The deployment of hyperscale and mega facilities is driving the adoption of 2N CRAC or CRAH units in the global market, whereas other data centers are expected to go for N+N redundant systems. Besides, adoption of these CRAH & CRAC systems are also expected to witness a hike in the data centers that use DX or chilled-water cooling solutions, thus significantly benefiting the data center cooling manufacturers.



The data centers that require highly efficient cooling with less dependency on the outside environment to cool the facility are the largest consumers of chillers. An enhanced focus on reducing electricity consumption by data centers and improving efficiency through reduced PUEs and carbon emission is driving the market for economizers and evaporative coolers. The market is witnessing high adoption of direct-liquid cooling solutions and liquid immersion solutions by the data centers with the rack power density of over 30Kw, which is likely to drive the data center cooling market.



The adoption of efficient chilled-water systems that save up to 30% in water consumption will boost the market for water-based cooling techniques. Further, the proliferated relocation of data centers to coastal regions, ocean water will be a major viable source for cooling during the forecast period. In addition, Microsoft's under ocean data center experiment will be a key to the existence of water as a cool solution and expected to drive the data center cooling market during the forecast period.

Direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions are highly adopted by the data center operators to facilitate the cooling of high-density racks up to 200 kW (for increased efficiency). China, the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are some of the leading markets for direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions. Further, multiple OEM partnerships is also likely to contribute to accelerated market growth.



Market Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling

• Liquid-based Cooling

Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique

• Water-based Cooling Techniques

• Direct Liquid and Immersion Cooling Techniques

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CARH

• Chiller

• Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

• Economizers



Data Center Cooling Market: Geography



Colocation providers along with hyperscale cloud data center developers are the major revenue contributors in the North America data center cooling market. The increased investment by the colocation service provider, hyperscale service provider, telecommunication, enterprises, government, and education services are expected to drive the market in the region. Besides, the market will also witness growth by introduction of innovative products to by vendors that will increase the sustainability of cooling systems.



The increased investment in the construction of modular datacenters and increased investment by hyperscale cloud data center developers are the key factors attributed to the growth of the market in Latin America. In UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium, and Switzerland multiple projects are carried out by colocation, cloud, telecommunication and internet service providers, which is leading to the significant revenue growth in Western Europe. Further, evaporative/adiabatic coolers and free-cooling chillers are likely to gain traction in the region due to availability of over 6,000 hours per year free-cooling benefit.



The water-based cooling systems and air-based cooling solutions are likely to gain prominence in the MEA data center cooling market. The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth with continued investments from hyper-scale and cloud service provider. Also, the growing number of internet users, social media users, and businesses adopting cloud-based services are adding to the growth of the data center market. Further, China, India, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong are leading investors in the data center market in this region.



Key Profiled Countries

• Americas

o US

o Canada

• Latin Americas

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

• Nordic

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Finland

o Iceland

o Norway

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Austria

o Russia

o Czech Republic

• Middle East

o GCC Countries

o Other Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Other Countries

• APAC

o China& Hong Kong

o Southeast Asia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Other Countries

o Australia& New Zealand

o India

o Rest of APAC



Key Vendor Analysis

The data center cooling market comprises of both global and local providers. There are several cooling infrastructure providers in the market offerings complete range of solutions as well as specific products. Further, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units has pushed to vendors to introduce innovative and effective solutions for datacentres. Innovations across infrastructure have led to the development of new products that have increased the efficiency of data center operations by 90% and reduce cooling OPEX up to 50%. In terms of revenue, leading vendors are expected to generate more revenue.



Major Vendors in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

• Airedale Air Conditioning

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Prominent Players in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

• 3M

• AIRSYS

• Alfa Laval

• Allied Control

• Asetek

• ClimateWorx International

• Climaveneta

• Coolcentric (Wakefield-Vette)

• Condair Group

• CoolIT Systems

• Daikin Applied

• Data Aire

• Delta Group

• Emicon

• Green Revolution Cooling

• KyotoCooling

• Motivair Corp.

• Munters

• Nortek Air Solutions

• Nortek Humidity

• Pentair

• QCooling

• Trane

• Renovo Zhuhai

• Swegon

• United Technologies

• Vigilent

• Wakefield-Vette



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global data center cooling market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global data center cooling market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global data center cooling market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



