The Global Data Center General Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 753.05 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

Global Data Center General Construction Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the data center general construction market and it is poised to grow by $ 753.05 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on data center general construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in adoption of colocation services, an increase in investment in data centers, and high demand for cloud-based services. In addition, growth in the adoption of colocation services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center general construction market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The data center general construction market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Base building shell construction

• Architecture planning and designing



By Geographical landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center general construction market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in investments in hyperscale data center and a rise in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our data center general construction market covers the following areas:

• Data center general construction market sizing

• Data center general construction market forecast

• Data center general construction market industry analysis



