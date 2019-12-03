NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% by 2024.



The growing focus on high availability services and the overcoming power reliability challenge are contributing to the growth of the global data center generator market. The emergence of edge computing is leading to the development of facilities in secondary data center markets. The secondary market has low power reliability; hence, the importance of power backup equipment is high. Also, the use of renewable energy with power reliability of 99.9%, primarily by hyperscale data center operators, is reducing the capacity and redundancy adoption. The use of fuel cells in facilities is low, and its impact on the generator market is likely to be minimal during the forecast period. However, countries with increasing power costs are expected to prefer fuel cells, thereby impacting generator adoption.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global data center generator market during the forecast period:

• Growing Construction of Data Centers by Colocation Service Providers

• Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Facilities

• Increasing adoption of DRUPS Systems

• Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers



The report considers the present scenario of the global data center generator market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



Data Center Generator Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by systems, capacity, tier standards, and geography. The adoption of generators with power capacity over 2MW is highly adopted worldwide. The market is witnessing the implementation of diesel equipment with power capacity over 2 MW in the redundancy of N+1 configuration. However, facilities with power capacity below 10 MW are more likely to adopt 1–2 MW equipment in N+1 redundant configuration with onsite fuel storage capacity to provide more than 48 hours of runtime. Modular and small data centers are expected to adopt equipment with power capacity below 1MW, respectively.



The market is expected to grow with the expansion of facilities and new construction from colocation, telecommunication, and cloud service provider. Many service providers are equipping their facilities with up to N+4 redundant generators in regions with power reliability challenges. The market will also witness the adoption of DRUPS technology as they combine both battery and flywheel UPS topology with a diesel generator to provide backup energy during power outages. Most facilities with the power capacity of 1–3 MW are adopting generators with less than 1 MW capacity. The adoption of natural gas generators is witnessing a steady growth, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period due to regulations restricting the use of multiple diesel equipment in facilities.



Several facilities built in recent times are of tier III standards due to the growing need for redundant components to support mission-critical applications. The data center infrastructure components in tier III facilities are concurrently maintainable. In developing countries, the facility operators are keen to attain the tier III certification from the Uptime Institute to attract customers and increase their occupancy rates. Several under-developed projects have fallen under the tier III category, and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period, with many operators expected to move to the tier IV category based on the adaptation of flexible designs in the facility.

Hyperscale developers and colocation providers are building tier IV facilities. Tier IV data centers are also being developed as modular facilities. These facilities are being operated in countries with high reliability in local power grids.



Market Segmentation by Generator Capacity

• Less than MW

• 1–2 MW

• Greater than 2 MW

Market Segmentation by Systems

• Generators

• DRUPS Systems

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Insights by Geographies



The US dominates the Americas market. North America is witnessing the increasing usage of renewable energy sources. In terms of installed power capacity, the US is the leading region. Colocation and telecommunications service providers, coupled with hyperscale cloud data center developers, are the main contributors to revenue in the US.

In 2018, the data center market in Western Europe witnessed significant investments with numerous projects carried out by colocation, cloud, telecommunication, and internet service providers in the UK. The increasing number of internet users and the adoption of advanced technology such as big data analytics, cloud-based services by enterprises have increased the demand.



The Central and Eastern Europe market is smaller than Western Europe and the Nordic region. The market is growing slowly in Bulgaria, Latvia, Hungary, and Ukraine. Data center investments in the region have grown significantly in the past decade and will witness continuous investments from colocation and telecommunication services providers during the forecast period.



China & Hong Kong are the leading markets for operations in the APAC region. Internet, cloud and telecommunication service providers are investing in the region. With increasing population and social media users, the demand for data centers in China is increasing. After the implementation of the 5G network, China and Hong Kong are likely to witness an increase in investments, especially in hyperscale and edge facilities.



Key Regions and Countries Profiled:

• North Americas

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

• Nordic

o Sweden

o Finland & Iceland

o Norway

o Denmark

• Central and Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Austria and Poland

• Middle East

o GCC Countries

o Other Middle East Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Kenya

o Others

• APAC

o China and Hong Kong

o Southeast Asia

o India

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

Key Vendor Analysis

The global data center generator market is competitive and comprises multiple pure-play vendors offering diesel, gas, and DRUPS systems. The diesel generator market will witness increasing competition for equipment with power capacity over 2MW. The vendors are offering systems equipped with their third-party engines as well as internally designed engines.

Caterpillar, Kohler, Kinolt (Euro-Diesel), MTU On Site Energy, Generac, and Cummins are among the vendors dominating the data center generator market with a strong partnership with facility developers and principal contractors. Leading vendors have a strong customer base for their generators. Several operators are expanding their presence worldwide with the construction of multiple facilities with investments. The increasing data center construction is developing competition among vendors, especially APAC.



Major Vendors

• Catterpillar Inc.

• Cummins

• Kinolt (Euro-Diesel)

• Generac Power Systems

• Hitec Power Protection

• KOHLER (SDMO)

• MTU On Site Energy (Rolls Royce Power Systems AG)

• Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aggreko

• Atlas Copco

• DEUTZ

• Hitzinger

• Inmesol

• Innio

• KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

• Mitsubishi

• Perkins

• Piller Group

• Onis Visa

• Pramac



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the data center generator market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

1. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the data center generator market.

2. The report provides the latest analysis of share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

3. It offers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook.

4. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.



