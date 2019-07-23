The global data center IT infrastructure market at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Data center information technology (IT) infrastructure consists of all IT equipment, infrastructure, and solutions required to set up or scale up a data center. This data center IT infrastructure market analysis considers sales from server infrastructure, storage infrastructure, software-defined data center, network infrastructure, converged infrastructure, data center backup and recovery software, data center automation software, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions. Our analysis also considers the sales of data center IT infrastructure in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the server infrastructure segment had a significant market share. However due to it's slower growth, storage infrastructure market segment will emerge as market leader at the end of the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for data center storage infrastructure and increasing demand for colocation services will play a significant role in the storage infrastructure segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global data center IT infrastructure market report also looks at factors such technology refresh cycles, shift towards edge computing, and increased investments in data centers and particularly hyper-scale data centers (HDC). However, data security concerns and increasing cybersecurity threats, high CAPEX, and concerns with VM sprawl may hamper the growth of the data center IT infrastructure industry over the forecast period.







Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market: Overview



Increased investments in data centers and particularly hyper-scale data centers (HDC)



HDC is an upgraded version of traditional data center which offers higher data storage and computing speed and use a greater number of physical servers and virtual machines. The increasing amount of data generation and increased market momentum for big data analytics is driving the demand. This demand for HDC will lead to the expansion of the global data center IT infrastructure market at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.



Advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies



Effective analyzation of data can help enterprises in decision making process, hence enterprises are increasingly implementing advanced technologies such as SI, big data, ML and DL. The current servers of many enterprises and data center service providers are not enough to handle heavy and complex workloads. This has led manufacturers to focus on developing new server designs with high computational power. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global data center IT infrastructure market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center IT infrastructure manufacturers, that include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and IBM Corp.



Also, the data center IT infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



