The Global Data Center Power Market is expected to grow by USD 10.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

Global Data Center Power Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global data center power market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global data center power market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of intelligent pdus. In addition, increasing investments in hpc systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global data center power market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global data center power market is segmented as below:



Product

Generators

Transformers

UPS

Transfer Switches And Switchgears

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global data center power market growth

This study identifies increasing investments in hpc systems as the prime reasons driving the global data center power market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global data center power market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global data center power market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp Plc, Exide Technologies, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA Corp. and Vertiv Group Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





