Data center power devices are components that distribute power to data center rackets from utility grids during power outages. Technavio's data center power market analysis considers the sales of generators, transformers, UPS, transfer switches and switchgear, PDUs, and energy storage devices. Our analysis also considers the sales of data center power components in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the generators segment had a significant share market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the deployment of generators for long backup periods will play a significant role in the generators segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global data center power market looks at factors such as increasing investments in data centers, the emergence of mini data centers, and increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs. However, UPS battery failures, focus on the consolidation of data centers, and an increase in carbon emissions may hamper the growth of the data center power industry over the forecast period.



Data center systems such as busways and PDUs help data centers to operate continuously without causing downtime. Intelligent PDUs offer various benefits for data center operators. Intelligent PDUs comprise environment sensors and better utilize data center cooling solutions. They also provide circuit breakers through real-time metering and helps in the distribution of higher voltage for high-density deployments. Due to such operational benefits, data center operators are increasingly adopting intelligent PDUs in their data centers. This is positively influencing the growth of the global data center power market size at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.



The increasing use of data center across several industry verticals has led to a steady rise in carbon emissions. Hence, many data center operators have reduced the use of generators and are adopting sustainable practices. The growing concerns over increasing carbon emission levels are expected to hamper the growth of the global data center power market size during the forecast period.



With the presence of several players, the global data center power market is fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several data center power companies, that include ABB, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Co.



Also, the data center power market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



