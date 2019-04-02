The global data center rack market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2023

LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report on global data center rack market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by product (rack cabinets and accessories), by rack size (below 42U, 42U, 45U & 47U, 48U, and other rack units), by end-users (colocation providers and enterprise), and by geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).



Data Center Rack Market - Overview



The increase in computing power due to the growing demand for cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics solutions are propelling the growth of the global data center rack market through increased construction greenfield, brownfield, and modular facilities. The rising adoption of converged and hyper-converged solutions and virtualization and the need for high-performance computing (HPC) will increase in the rack power density to an average of 8–10 kw. The use of innovative and flexible facility designs with hot aisle containment systems and diverse electricity feed for racks will lead to the transformation of the global market. The construction of large and mega facilities that are equipped with thousands of racks will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the global market. The installation of pre-assembled infrastructure along with rack PDUs, rack-level UPS, and IT infrastructure is modernizing the global market. The launch of performance optimized data (POD) centers is promoting innovations in the market and will boost the revenues. The top players are focusing on innovating rack infrastructure in terms of open designs, increased proliferation over 80%, the weight capacity of the rack, and flexibility for service, to meet the varied customer needs in the market. The increasing demand for high density taller rack systems will increase competition among vendors offering 45U, 47U, and 48U rack enclosures in the global data center rack market.



The growing investments in regions such as the US, the UK, Germany, and China for the deployment of new facilities will fuel the revenues and sales in the global market. The increasing complexity in the cable and air flow management has led to the procurement of deeper and wider rack architecture among facilities operators in the market. The global data center rack market is projected to reach revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during 2017-2023. The report also includes market size analysis in terms of shipment units for the duration during the forecast period.



Data Center Rack Market - Dynamics



The growing interest towards the procurement of taller, deeper, and wider racks is one of the primary factors attributing to the growth of the global data center rack market. The top companies are offering a wide range of taller systems in through their portfolios that includes server and network cabinets that are taller than industry standard 42U configuration. The adoption of these new systems will enable the equipment of multiple high-performance infrastructures such as servers in a single rack, better utilization of facilities floor space, reduces CAPEX, and better cable and airflow management in the global market. These architectures are designed to enable operators to optimize space and improve efficiency. Customization is one of the key factors helping key players attract a larger number of consumers in the global data center rack market. The vendors are offering solutions as per the consumers' operational and space requirement in the global market.



Data Center Rack Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, rack size, end-users, and geography.



Data Center Rack Market – By Product

Increase in rack power density will increase the need for accessories in the global data center rack market during the forecast period



The global data center rack market by products is classified into rack cabinets and accessories. The rack cabinet segment dominated the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The increasing use of these cabinets to mount data center critical and support infrastructure is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market. The vendors are providing cabinets of a variety of size and capable of mounting infrastructure that weights up to thousands of pounds to attract a maximum number of consumers in the market. The different kinds of racks manufactured in the market include open frame rack infrastructure and rack cabinets or enclosures. Open frames are adapted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, where cabinets are offered as server and network cabinets by the vendors. The various types of cabinets available in the market include wall mount cabinets, seismic cabinets, soundproofcabinets with integrated modular power and coolinginfrastructure. The procurement of different kind solutions that vary in size, design, and associated components will transform the global data center rack market.



Data Center Rack Market – By Rack Size

Increase in Deployment of taller, deeper and wider rack architecture will continue in the global data center rack market throughout the forecast period



The rack size segment in the global data center rack market is segmented into below 42U, 42U, 45U & 47U, 48U, and other rack units. The 42U segment occupied more than half of the market share in 2017. 42U is the standard infrastructure design and the most commonly used solution in the global market. Colocation facilities are the largest adopters of these designs and it is highly dependent on the service provider and customer preference in the global market. The construction of new data center facilities and renovation processes of old infrastructure are some of the primary reason attributing to the growth of this segment in the global market. The prominent players are innovating with other racks units offerings with increased over 80% of proliferation, deeper and wide racks for between airflow and cable management to boost sales in the global data center rack market. The declining ASP of these systems will also boost the adoption of these products in the global market.



Data Center Rack Market – By End-Users

Investments in hyperscale facilities and flexible design of colocation facilities will augment growth in the global data center rack market



The global data center rack market by end-user is divided into colocation providers and enterprise. Colocation providers dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The increasing investments made in the deployment of hyperscale facilities and growing adoption of managed colocationor managed hosting services is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Interxion, NTT, and Global Switch are some of the top investors in the global market. These vendors are involved in the adoption of thousands of innovative rack solutions in the global market. The deployment of modular facilities includes prefabricated containment solutions for each data hall or containerized module adoption comprising of up to 50 racks each. Such facilities are designed to offer higher power density and boost the revenues for the leading vendors in the global data center rack market during the forecast period.



Data Center Rack Market – By Geography

The US to dominate the revenues generated in the global data center rack market during the forecast period



The geographical segment in the global data center rack market is categorized into Americas, EMEA, and MEA. Americas occupied the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. The strong partnerships are resulting in declining ASPs in Americas and augmenting the growth of this region in the global market. The leading vendors are offering integrated power, cooling, and IT infrastructure to attract a higher number of consumers and gain a larger market share. The US and Canada will witness higher investment in mega facilities projects, contributed heavily by colocation, internet, and cloud service providers, thereby, boosting the demand in the global data center rack market.



Key Countries Profiled

The key countries profiled in the report are:

• US

• Canada

• Latin America

• Eastern Europe

• Western Europe

• Nordic

• Middle East & Africa

• China & Hong Kong

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest of APAC



Key Vendor Analysis

The global data center rack market is witnessing partnerships between vendors and facilities operators, thereby driving the competition in the market. The construction of modular and prefabricated facility spaces is creating lucrative opportunities for leading players operating in the global market. The companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, reducing cost, increase warranty, provide additional services to sustain the intense competition in the market. The incorporation of innovative solutions such as rack-level UPS systems, PDUs, rack-level security systems, Ethernet cabling, and others will increase competition and boost revenues in the global data center rack market. The increase in rack scale high-performance computing infrastructure offerings will enable vendors to attract new consumers and gain a larger market share during the forecast period.



The major vendors in the global market are:

• Black Box Network Services

• Eaton

• HPE

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

• Tripp Lite



Other prominent vendors include AFCO Systems, AMCO Enclosures (IMS Companies), Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment, Belden, Cannon Technologies, C&F Group, Chatsworth Products, Conteg, Crenlo (Emcor), Dataracks, Delta Power Solutions (Delta Group), Fujitsu, Huawei, Legrand, Martin International Enclosures, Oracle, Panduit, Pentair (nVent), Preformed Line Products (Rack Technologies), and Rack Solutions.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global data center rack market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global data center rack market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global data center rack market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Snapshot



The global data center rack market size is expected to reach revenues of around $3 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of about 8% 2017–2023.



The global data center rack market is driven by increasing number of adoption of open frame rack solutions amongst operators. The design and manufacture of innovative products that can withstand seismic actives and available as soundproofed enclosure will transform the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global data center rack market by products, rack size, end-users, and geography.



Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018–2023



The report considers the present scenario of the global data center rack market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.



Major Vendors in the Global Data Center Rack Market

• Black Box Network Services

o Overview

o Product Offerings

o Key News

• Eaton

• HPE

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

• Tripp Lite



Prominent Players in the Global Data Center Rack Market

• AFCO Systems

o Overview

o Product Offerings

• AMCO Enclosures (IMS Companies)

• Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

• Belden

• Cannon Technologies

• C&F Group

• Chatsworth Products

• Conteg

• Crenlo (Emcor)

• Dataracks

• Delta Power Solutions (Delta Group)

• Fujitsu

• Huawei

• Legrand

• Martin International Enclosures

• Oracle

• Panduit

• Pentair (nVent)

• Preformed Line Products (Rack Technologies)

• Rack Solutions



Market Segmentation by Product

• Rack Cabinets

• Accessories



Market Segmentation by Rack Size

• Below 42U

• 42U

• 45U & 47U

• 48U

• Other Rack Units



Market Segmentation by End-users

• Colocation Providers

• Enterprises



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Americas

o US

o Canada

o Latin Americas

• EMEA

o Eastern Europe

o Western Europe

o Nordic

o Middle East & Africa

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC



