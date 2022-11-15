The Global Data Center Rack PDU Market is expected to grow by $1.01 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the data center rack PDU market and it is poised to grow by $1.01 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the data center rack PDU market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713242/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data center construction, a growing preference for intelligent rack PDUs, and the emergence of mini data centers.

The data center rack PDU market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape.



The data center rack PDU market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Intelligent rack PDU

â€¢ Non-intelligent rack PDU



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center rack PDU market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift toward high-density outlet Technology (HDOT) and growing interest in green data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center rack PDU market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Data center rack PDU market sizing

â€¢ Data center rack PDU market forecast

â€¢ Data center rack PDU market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center rack PDU market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Cyber Power Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Methode Electronics Inc., nVent Electric Plc, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Vertiv Holdings Co.. Also, the data center rack PDU market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713242/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker