The Global Daylight Market to Generate Revenues of Over $340 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Daylight Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC occupied approximately 43% of the global daylight market share in 2019 and is expected to generate an additional revenue of over $40 billion by 2025. Approximately 53% of the revenue is generated from replacement demand and the residential replacement demand dominates the market. Windows accounted for 80% of the global daylight market share in 2019. The US and China are expected account for 65% of the global window sales growth and demand by 2025. Commercial sector is the fastest growing market for daylighting systems where, hospitality industry and corporate offices are the major growth contributors. Tubular skylights are expected to witness increased demand especially in office buildings, institutional buildings, and hospitality industry during the forecast period. The retail sector accounted for 15% of the global commercial curtain wall demand in 2019.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-user, installation, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 3 key vendors and 21 other vendors

Daylight Market – Segmentation

Curtain or window walls are a popular choice among architects as they allow maximum lights in the building. The primary benefit of curtain walls is they allow natural light into the interior space, reducing the need for artificial lighting, hence reducing electric bills.

The rise in renovation activities and growth of commercial properties in major markets, including the US, Canada , China , Brazil , Germany , the UK, Australia , Hong Kong , Japan , and Singapore , are driving the commercial daylight segment. Increasing government regulations and active policies to reduce energy consumption in commercial buildings are boosting demand.

, , , , the UK, , , , and , are driving the commercial daylight segment. Increasing government regulations and active policies to reduce energy consumption in commercial buildings are boosting demand. The construction industry is increasingly shifting toward sustainable methods and green architecture, thereby giving rise to innovative designs. The growth of sustainability in construction is driving the market for daylight systems. About 51% of the global construction projects in the next three years are estimated to be sustainable ones.

Market Segmentation by Product

Windows

Skylights

Curtain Walls

Market Segmentation by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Installation

Replacement Demand

New Construction

Daylight Market – Dynamics

As the global trend is shifting towards sustainable, governments around the world are implementing regulations to reduce energy consumption and use it more efficiently across all stages of the energy chain, including generation, transmission, distribution and end-use. Such policies are driving the consumers to shift toward renewable energy and reducing the electricity consumption. A major portion of electricity is consumed for lighting in residential and commercial buildings, however, use of daylighting solutions can significantly reduce the requirement for lighting through a major portion of the day, resulting in efficient use of energy, across all sectors. Further, photovoltaic systems can also generate sustainable energy while cutting down the cost of utilities.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growth of Green Building Activities

Rising Demand for BIPV systems

Growing Number of Smart and Self-sustainable Homes

Rising Demand for Tubular Skylight

Daylight Market – Geography

Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for daylight in the North America region. Despite strong economic growth, the construction output is declining in the US; however, the declining construction output is being supplemented by higher production in Canada. The residential construction experienced the sharpest decline; in contrast, commercial construction witnessed strong growth in recent years. The office market in US is poised for a moderate growth during the forecast period. The office-using employment increased by 1.6% in 2019. The largest percentage of employment gain was led by San Francisco, Orlando, Houston, Austin and Tampa. San Francisco, Dallas, Houston and New York are expected to add the largest number of jobs during the forecast period. Flexible space provider including, co-working companies accounted for a small but rapidly growing share of the market. Demand from these firms remain robust in leading markets such as, Manhattan, San Francisco, and Seattle. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the daylight market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

UK



France



Spain



Italy



Germany

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

UAE



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

VKR Group

Anderson

JELD-WEN

Other vendors include - Kingspan Light + Air, Fakro, Sun-Tek Skylights, Onyx Solar Group, Skyview skylight, Sunoptics, Skydome Skylights, Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group, Colombia Skylights, CrystaLite Inc., Solatube International, Daylight America, Atrium windows and doors, Weather Shield, Airclos, IQ Glass, NorDan, Arbonia, Aluplast, Josko, and Reynaers Aluminium.

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence