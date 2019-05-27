NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in decorative flat glass market to 2024 by end use (residential building, commercial building and furniture), type (etched glass, patterned glass, colored/ coated glass, digital print glass, laminated decorative glass, and others), manufacturing process (float and rolled), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778635/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the global decorative flat glass market is promising with opportunities in residential & commercial construction and furniture industries. The global decorative flat glass market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing demand for home décor glass products.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the decorative flat glass industry, includes development of lightweight, non-fragile flat glass.



Decorative Flat Glass by application



Decorative Flat Glass market



Decorative Flat Glass manufacturers



The study includes decorative flat glass market size and forecast for the global decorative flat glass market through 2024, segmented by end use, type, manufacturing process and region, as follows:



Decorative Flat Glass Market by End Use ($ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Residential Building Commercial Building Furniture



Decorative Flat Glass Market by Product Type ($ million shipment analysis for 2018):

Etched Glass Colored/ Coated Glass Patterned Glass Digital Printed Glass Laminated Decorative Glass Others



Decorative Flat Glass Market by Manufacturing Process ($ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Float Rolled



Decorative Flat Glass Market by Region ($ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the decorative flat glass companies profiled in this report include AGC Inc., Saint

Gobain, NSG Pilkington, Vitro Architectural Glass, Sisecam, Guardian Industries, Bendheim, SCHOTT AG, and Hartung Glass Industries and others.



Within the global decorative flat glass market, residential building is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growth in residential construction and increasing demand for glass that offers great design flexibility while also being highly durable and requiring minimal maintenance.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the largest region by value and to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing consumer spending, increasing disposable income, and growth of the construction industry in the emerging economies.



Some of the features of "Decorative Flat Glass Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global decorative flat glass market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global decorative flat glass market size by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global decorative flat glass market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global decorative flat glass market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the decorative flat glass market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q1. What are some of the most promising, high growth areas in the global decorative flat glass market by end use (residential building, commercial building and furniture), type (etched glass, patterned glass, colored/ coated glass, digital print glass, laminated decorative glass, and others), manufacturing process (float and rolled), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q2. Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market?

Q5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market?

Q6. What are emerging trends in this decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market and the reasons behind them?

Q7. What are some changing demands of customers in the decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market?

Q8. What are the new developments in the decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q9. Who are the major players in this decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q10. What are some of the competitive products in this decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q11. What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this decorative flat glass (Decorative Flat Glass Market, etched glass Market, patterned glass Market, colored glass Market / coated glass Market, digital print glass Market, laminated decorative glass Market) market and how have they affected the industry?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778635/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

