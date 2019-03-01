The Global Decorative Laminates Market, 2019 - Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Mar 01, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Decorative Laminates - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Types:
- Low-Pressure Laminates (Saturated Papers, Papers (Low Basis Weight), Decorative Foils, and Vinyls)
- High-Pressure Laminates
- Edgebanding
Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Cabinets
- Furniture
- Floorings
- Store Fixtures
- Wall Panels
- Others
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy)
- AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Arclin, Inc. (USA)
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (USA)
- Arpa Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)
- ATI Decorative Laminates (USA)
- Beaulieu International Group N.V. (Belgium)
- BerryAlloc NV (Belgium)
- Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited (Australia)
- Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Financiera Maderera S.A. (Spain)
- Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)
- Formica Group (USA)
- Laminex Group Pty Limited (Australia)
- FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG (Austria)
- FunderMax GmbH (Austria)
- Gentas Group (Turkey)
- GreenPly Industries Limited (India)
- JSC Slotex (Russia)
- Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
- Kronospan Limited (Austria)
- Masisa S.A. (Chile)
- Merino Industries Limited (India)
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Pergo (Sweden)
- OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Panolam Industries International, Inc. (USA)
- Nevamar Company, LLC (USA)
- Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna (Poland)
- Roseburg Forest Products Company, Inc. (USA)
- Rougier S.A. (France)
- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)
- Sonae Indstria, S.G.P.S., S.A. (Portugal)
- Swiss Krono Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Tarkett S. A. (France)
- Timber Products Company (USA)
- Westag & Getalit AG (Germany)
- Wilsonart International, Inc. (USA)
- Woodcraft Industries, Inc. (USA)
Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Decorative Laminates: One of the Most Durable, Ubiquitous, and Functional Man-Made Surface Materials
Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Decorative Laminates
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
Global Market Outlook
Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates, the Stronger Variety of Laminates, Drive Steady Market Growth
High Pressure Laminates: The Raw Deal
Superior Attributes of Laminate in Home Decor, Cabinetry and Countertops over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Popular Granite-Look Laminates for Countertops
Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion
Pattern Repeats No Longer an Issue
High Impregnability of Papers and Colors Critical to Digital Printing
Novel Techniques for Texture Reproduction
Laminates Gain from Surging Consumer Interest in Hard Surface Flooring
Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
Advanced Printing Techniques Transform Look and Application of Laminate Flooring
Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue?
Thermally Fused Melamine (TFM) and Vinyls: The LPLs Saving Grace
Natural & Eco-Friendly Themes: Style Icons
The DIY Culture: Catching On
Glueless Laminate: Cheering the DIY Culture
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Population Growth
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Decorative Laminates: A Prelude
Laminate Installation
Laminate Applications
Benefits of Laminate Flooring
Types of Decorative Laminates
1. High-Pressure Laminates (HPLs)
Resins for Thermosetting in HPL
Base Material for High-Pressure Laminates
Appealing Characteristics of HPL
Major Drawbacks of HPLs
Applications of High Pressure Decorative Laminates
2. Low-Pressure Laminates (LPLs)
LPLs-Available in a Variety of Forms
A. Saturated Papers (Thermofused Melamine)
B. Low Basis Weight Papers
C. Decorative Foils
D. Vinyl Films
LPL-Perfect for Numerous Applications
3. Edgebanding
i. Laminated Vinyl
ii. Melamine
iii. Metallic Edgebanding
iv. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
v. Polyester Laminates
vi. Wood Veneer
Fabrication and Installation of High-Pressure Decorative Laminates: A Technical Exposition
Factors Affecting Bonded Assemblies
Fabrication Tooling
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Wilsonart Introduces Blurred Lines Laminate Collection
Danube Launches Nouveau Surfaces Collection
ATI Decorative Laminates Announces New Features for LumiSplash Laminate System
KRONOTEX Introduces New 2018 KRONOTEX Decor Collections
Corporation Launches 2018 Living Impressions Collection
Uniboard Launches 10 New TFL Designs
3M Introduces 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material for Workwear
Wilsonart Launches Wilsonart Commercial Laminate Designs
Formica Launches SurfaceSet 2018 Laminate Collection
Wilsonart Launches 15 New SOLICOR Laminate Designs
Egger Introduces New 2017 Decorative Range in India
Wilsonart Launches 24 Decorative Laminate Designs
Wilsonart Introduces Wilsonart Traceless Laminate
Decorative Panels Launches dp-limitless Collection
Egger Unveils Decors Collection
ATI Decorative Laminates Introduces Four New MirroFlex Finishes
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Uniboard Selects Wurth Wood Group as TFL Distributor for U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region
Wilsonart to Acquire Mermaid Panels & Shore Laminates
FunderMax Opens New Production Facility at Werk 3
BMK Americas Acquires Melamine Film Manufacturing Facility from Shaw Industries
Wilsonart Acquires KML
Uniboard Appoints Atlantic Plywood as TFL Distributor for Northeast US Region
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analysis by Region
Analysis by Product Type
Analytics by End-Use
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity Drive Healthy Market Growth
Growing Investments in Green Construction Favors Market Demand
List of Green Building Codes/Projects in the US in Select States
Versatility, Performance, and Ecofriendly Attributes Sustain Growth in Demand for Laminate Flooring
Growth Drivers Summarized
Availability of Low-Cost Options
Increasing Health Awareness
Wider Product Range
Easy Installation
Laminate Flooring Loses Ground to LVT
Will Laminates Lose Ground to LVTs Further?
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Huge Forest Reserves and Healthy Economic Landscape Bodes Well for the Market
Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Steady Growth in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Demand
Disaster Recovery Efforts Boost Consumption of Decorative Laminates
Trend towards Western and Semi-Western Housing Construction
Factors Affecting Decorative Laminates Demand
Demographics
Frequently Changing Regulatory Environment
Residential Housing
Other Factors
AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.
A Major Japan-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
Trends Shaping the European Laminate Flooring Market
The Authentic' Look
Natural' Becomes Popular
Stone Decors, Metallic Reflections, Supergloss Finish
Easy Maintenance
Laminate Flooring Producers Innovate to Match Latest Trends
Digital Printing Makes its Way into the European Laminate Flooring Market
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Rising Construction Activity Promote Market Demand
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Financiera Maderera S.A.
A Major Spain-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Steady Growth Projected in the Long Run
JSC Slotex
A Major Russia-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Egger Unveils Decors Collection
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
China & India: Potential Laden Markets
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Despite Slowdown from the Recent Construction Boom, Chinese Market Continues its Growth Trajectory
Rapid Urbanization Promote Demand for Decorative Laminates
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Focus on Home Interiors and Remodeling Drive Strong Growth in Demand
Expanding Applications of High Pressure Laminates
Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products
Leading Decorative Laminate Companies and Brands Summarized
Leading HPL Manufacturers in India Summarized
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Australia: Housing Market Boom to Benefit Demand for Decorative Laminates
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Masisa S.A.
A Major Chile-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 134)
- The United States (38)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (66)
- France (7)
- Germany (15)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (27)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cnpshj/the_global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article