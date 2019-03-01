The Global Decorative Laminates Market, 2019 - Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Types:

Low-Pressure Laminates (Saturated Papers, Papers (Low Basis Weight), Decorative Foils, and Vinyls)

High-Pressure Laminates

Edgebanding

Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Cabinets

Furniture

Floorings

Store Fixtures

Wall Panels

Others

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abet Laminati S.p.A. ( Italy )

) AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Arclin, Inc. ( USA )

) Armstrong Flooring, Inc. ( USA )

) Arpa Industriale S.p.A. ( Italy )

) ATI Decorative Laminates ( USA )

) Beaulieu International Group N.V. ( Belgium )

) BerryAlloc NV ( Belgium )

) Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited ( Australia )

) Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Financiera Maderera S.A. ( Spain )

) Fletcher Building Limited ( New Zealand )

) Formica Group ( USA )

) Laminex Group Pty Limited ( Australia )

) FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG ( Austria )

) FunderMax GmbH ( Austria )

) Gentas Group ( Turkey )

) GreenPly Industries Limited ( India )

) JSC Slotex ( Russia )

) Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Kronospan Limited ( Austria )

) Masisa S.A. ( Chile )

) Merino Industries Limited ( India )

) Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Pergo ( Sweden )

) OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Panolam Industries International, Inc. ( USA )

) Nevamar Company, LLC ( USA )

) Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna ( Poland )

) Roseburg Forest Products Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Rougier S.A. ( France )

) Shaw Industries Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Sonae Indstria, S.G.P.S., S.A. ( Portugal )

) Swiss Krono Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Tarkett S. A. ( France )

) Timber Products Company ( USA )

) Westag & Getalit AG ( Germany )

) Wilsonart International, Inc. ( USA )

) Woodcraft Industries, Inc. ( USA )

Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Decorative Laminates: One of the Most Durable, Ubiquitous, and Functional Man-Made Surface Materials

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Decorative Laminates

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates, the Stronger Variety of Laminates, Drive Steady Market Growth

High Pressure Laminates: The Raw Deal

Superior Attributes of Laminate in Home Decor, Cabinetry and Countertops over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Popular Granite-Look Laminates for Countertops

Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion

Pattern Repeats No Longer an Issue

High Impregnability of Papers and Colors Critical to Digital Printing

Novel Techniques for Texture Reproduction

Laminates Gain from Surging Consumer Interest in Hard Surface Flooring

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Advanced Printing Techniques Transform Look and Application of Laminate Flooring

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue?

Thermally Fused Melamine (TFM) and Vinyls: The LPLs Saving Grace

Natural & Eco-Friendly Themes: Style Icons

The DIY Culture: Catching On

Glueless Laminate: Cheering the DIY Culture

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Decorative Laminates: A Prelude

Laminate Installation

Laminate Applications

Benefits of Laminate Flooring

Types of Decorative Laminates

1. High-Pressure Laminates (HPLs)

Resins for Thermosetting in HPL

Base Material for High-Pressure Laminates

Appealing Characteristics of HPL

Major Drawbacks of HPLs

Applications of High Pressure Decorative Laminates

2. Low-Pressure Laminates (LPLs)

LPLs-Available in a Variety of Forms

A. Saturated Papers (Thermofused Melamine)

B. Low Basis Weight Papers

C. Decorative Foils

D. Vinyl Films

LPL-Perfect for Numerous Applications

3. Edgebanding

i. Laminated Vinyl

ii. Melamine

iii. Metallic Edgebanding

iv. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

v. Polyester Laminates

vi. Wood Veneer

Fabrication and Installation of High-Pressure Decorative Laminates: A Technical Exposition

Factors Affecting Bonded Assemblies

Fabrication Tooling



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Wilsonart Introduces Blurred Lines Laminate Collection

Danube Launches Nouveau Surfaces Collection

ATI Decorative Laminates Announces New Features for LumiSplash Laminate System

KRONOTEX Introduces New 2018 KRONOTEX Decor Collections

Corporation Launches 2018 Living Impressions Collection

Uniboard Launches 10 New TFL Designs

3M Introduces 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material for Workwear

Wilsonart Launches Wilsonart Commercial Laminate Designs

Formica Launches SurfaceSet 2018 Laminate Collection

Wilsonart Launches 15 New SOLICOR Laminate Designs

Egger Introduces New 2017 Decorative Range in India

Wilsonart Launches 24 Decorative Laminate Designs

Wilsonart Introduces Wilsonart Traceless Laminate

Decorative Panels Launches dp-limitless Collection

Egger Unveils Decors Collection

ATI Decorative Laminates Introduces Four New MirroFlex Finishes



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Uniboard Selects Wurth Wood Group as TFL Distributor for U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region

Wilsonart to Acquire Mermaid Panels & Shore Laminates

FunderMax Opens New Production Facility at Werk 3

BMK Americas Acquires Melamine Film Manufacturing Facility from Shaw Industries

Wilsonart Acquires KML

Uniboard Appoints Atlantic Plywood as TFL Distributor for Northeast US Region



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by Region

Analysis by Product Type

Analytics by End-Use



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity Drive Healthy Market Growth

Growing Investments in Green Construction Favors Market Demand

List of Green Building Codes/Projects in the US in Select States

Versatility, Performance, and Ecofriendly Attributes Sustain Growth in Demand for Laminate Flooring

Growth Drivers Summarized

Availability of Low-Cost Options

Increasing Health Awareness

Wider Product Range

Easy Installation

Laminate Flooring Loses Ground to LVT

Will Laminates Lose Ground to LVTs Further?

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Huge Forest Reserves and Healthy Economic Landscape Bodes Well for the Market

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Steady Growth in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Demand

Disaster Recovery Efforts Boost Consumption of Decorative Laminates

Trend towards Western and Semi-Western Housing Construction

Factors Affecting Decorative Laminates Demand

Demographics

Frequently Changing Regulatory Environment

Residential Housing

Other Factors

AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.

A Major Japan-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Trends Shaping the European Laminate Flooring Market

The Authentic' Look

Natural' Becomes Popular

Stone Decors, Metallic Reflections, Supergloss Finish

Easy Maintenance

Laminate Flooring Producers Innovate to Match Latest Trends

Digital Printing Makes its Way into the European Laminate Flooring Market

B.Market Analytics



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Rising Construction Activity Promote Market Demand

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Financiera Maderera S.A.

A Major Spain-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Steady Growth Projected in the Long Run

JSC Slotex

A Major Russia-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Egger Unveils Decors Collection

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

China & India: Potential Laden Markets

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

B.Market Analytics



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Despite Slowdown from the Recent Construction Boom, Chinese Market Continues its Growth Trajectory

Rapid Urbanization Promote Demand for Decorative Laminates

B.Market Analytics



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Focus on Home Interiors and Remodeling Drive Strong Growth in Demand

Expanding Applications of High Pressure Laminates

Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

Leading Decorative Laminate Companies and Brands Summarized

Leading HPL Manufacturers in India Summarized

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Australia: Housing Market Boom to Benefit Demand for Decorative Laminates

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Masisa S.A.

A Major Chile-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 134)

The United States (38)

(38) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (66)

(66) France (7)

(7)

Germany (15)

(15)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Italy (6)

(6)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (27)

(27) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

(Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

