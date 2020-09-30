The Global Decorative Lighting Market is expected to grow by $ 6.29 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Decorative Lighting Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the decorative lighting market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.29 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on the decorative lighting market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941104/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient products and the development of smart cities. In addition, the growing demand for energy-efficient products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The decorative lighting market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The decorative lighting market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ceiling

• Wall-mounted

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the evolving lighting product design concept as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative lighting market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our decorative lighting market covers the following areas:

• Decorative lighting market sizing

• Decorative lighting market forecast

• Decorative lighting market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941104/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

