The global defibrillator market is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. To increase the availability of defibrillators in developed countries, the government is making amendments in their policies to make the product available at various places.



Training programs and awareness campaigns are conducted at regular intervals, which are increasing awareness about defibrillation and indirectly increasing the demand for home care products as well as public access defibrillators.



The healthcare expenditure at a global level is rising, along with increasing penetration of public and private health insurance. This rise is expected to fuel demand for defibrillators across various end-user segments.



Defibrillator market is driven by innovative processes.For instance, a program under trial in Sweden is likely to deliver AEDs via drones.



This is anticipated to reduce the delivery time for defibrillators, thus saving more lives. The growth of this industry can be attributed to new product development, mergers & acquisitions, and rising market penetration.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

• Implantable Convertible Defibrillator (ICD) was the major contributor in the defibrillator industry in 2016

• External defibrillators recorded the fastest growth in the industry

• Hospitals were the major contributors in the end-use segment in 2016

• The public access market was the fastest growing end-user segment of the overall defibrillator industry in 2016

• North America held a major market share of the defibrillator industry

• Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth in the global defibrillator industry

• Some of the key players are Medtronic; St. Jude Medical LLC; Boston Scientific Corporation; LivaNova; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Cardiac Science; Physio-Control Inc.; Nihon Kohden Corporation; Defibtech LLC; HeartSine Technologies LLC; Progetti Srl; Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.; and Schiller AG

• New product development, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion are some of the strategic initiatives undertaken by the key players



