NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defoamers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Water-based, Oil-based), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Coatings, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global defoamers market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025., registering a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Significant growth in water treatment infrastructure and rising demand in pulp and paper production is anticipated to foster market growth.



Traditionally, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global market owing to robust economic development and favorable trends in major end-use industries.Shift of pulp and paper production bases from matured economies to emerging economies has resulted in fueling product demand.



Defoamers for paper and pulp is the latest trend in the market, which results in minimal production of foam formation caused by accumulated air. This segment has been the dominant application in the market



The industry is highly competitive in terms of product variation and pricing.Major market players are benefitted by their well-established consumer base and goodwill in the market.



Various players have integrated operations across the value chain with raw material providers entering into the production process.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The Europe market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, owing to presence of leading pulp and paper manufacturers in Western Europe and significant demand for water treatment

• Pulp and paper, coatings, and food and beverages are key applications of defoamers. The agrochemicals segment, followed by coatings, is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the Mexico defoamers market

• U.S. has exhibited the highest investment expenditure on municipal water and wastewater treatment in the past few years. Increasing demand for water in end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, electronics, and semiconductors propels market growth

• The water treatment industry in Middle East and Africa has grown considerably in recent years, with GCC countries substantially investing in water infrastructure development

• Increasing environmental concerns for degradability is a major factor responsible for growth of non-silicone based defoamers. Use of renewable feedstock in defoamers production fuels demand in developing countries

• Manufacturers are aiming to achieve optimum business growth by implementing strategies such as acquisition, joint venture, capacity expansion, new product development, promotion of key product brands, and significant investments in R&D.



