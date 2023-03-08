The Global Deli Meat Market is forecast to grow by $76.75 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Deli Meat Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the deli meat market and is forecast to grow by $76.75 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. Our report on the deli meat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in organized retail, increase in product launches, and rise in demand for packaged meat.

The deli meat market is segmented as below:

By Product

Cured deli meat

Uncured deli meat

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the increasing number of strategic alliances and M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the deli meat market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for organic and natural deli meats and increasing innovations in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the deli meat market covers the following areas:

Deli meat market sizing

Deli meat market forecast

Deli meat market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading deli meat market vendors that include Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Butcher On The Block, Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., CrisTim Group, Dutch Valley Meats, Evans Meats and Seafood Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Pocino Foods Co., Samworth Brothers Ltd., Seaboard Corp., Sierra Meat and Seafood, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Also, the deli meat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

