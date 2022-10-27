The Global Demand for Lithium is Reaching New heights

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium market has witnessed numerous price increases throughout the year. Additionally, the production of lithium, like other raw materials, is failing to keep up with demand. In fact, demand for lithium has been skyrocketing in recent years, in large part as the result of the ever-expanding electric vehicle (EVs) market. According to Platts Analytics, global plug-in light-duty EV sales are expected to rise to 6.5 million units in 2022 and 10.5 million units in 2025, up from an estimated 6 million units in 2021 and 3.1 million units in 2020. Lithium-ion batteries are being rapidly adopted due to their compact size, rechargeability, recyclability and high-density energy output. Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (OTC: GEMSF) (CSE: GEMS), BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC: BRGC), Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTC: PMETF), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI), Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM)

While the EV industry remains in its infancy even as battery technology advances, demand for lithium in the sector is only expected to accelerate. "The push by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and battery manufacturers to continually reduce battery pack costs continues," says William Tokash, Senior Research Analyst with Navigant Research. And, the Global Lithium Market size was estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 9.8 Billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.93%, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: GEMSF) (CSE: GEMS) announced earlier this month breaking news, "that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire an additional 1,336 hectares directly adjacent to the Company's Hellcat Project (the "New Claim Block"), which is part of Infinity Stone's larger Camaro Project, near Patriot Battery Metals ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

The block is contiguous with the northwestern boundary of Infinity Stone's Hellcat Project. The newly acquired area hosts an additional five pegmatite occurrences, with an additional 11 appearing in the southeastern Hellcat Project.

The fall exploration program, conducted by Axiom Exploration Group, Infinity Stone's contracted technical team, (the "Fall Program") was extremely successful in confirming historically mapped pegmatites and identified new showings. 87 samples were collected over 3850 hectares of claims adjacent to the Patriot discovery. The samples have been shipped to Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") lab in Saskatoon, Sask., with assay results expected to be returned in the coming weeks.

One of the significant highlights of the Fall Program was the identification of a cluster of highly prospective pegmatitic dykes and cross cutting structures near the northern margin of the Hellcat claims extending to the north, into the newly acquired claim area.

The white, coarse grained, pegmatite dykes in this area were mineralogically characterized by tourmaline, garnet, and muscovite which are common LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite indicator minerals in the district.

The New Claim Block is underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

'Following our recent Fall Program, we moved quickly to expand our footprint and focus on the most prospective areas of the Camaro Project in James Bay,' said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. 'The identification of tourmaline, garnet, and muscovite, in pegmatites on the expanded Hellcat have given us an area of considerable interest and will be critical to our exploration program moving forward,' furthered Mr. Kalyan…

Qualified Person - Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC: BRGC) announced on August 29th, that the team at Red Beryl Mining Company continues their work on an extensive mapping program of the completed 1400 acre expansion. BrightRock is excited to announce that the team has discovered a second mine with a possible substantial lithium deposit. The Lone Giant Prospect approximately 0.38 miles from the recent P. and G. Beryl discovery. BRGC CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Commented "Steven Cyros has been commissioned to do an on ground inspection and a live video at both the P. and G Beryl and Lone Giant Prospect. BrightRock Gold will release the Inspection Video shortly for our investors' viewing. We continue to establish ourselves as a major contender in the lithium space. With the recent 1400 acre expansion, discovery of two additional historic mines, we are developing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium based products."

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQB: PMETF) announced on October 12th, core assay results for twelve (12) additional drill holes (CV22-040, 041, 045, 047 through 054, and 056) from its 2022 drill campaign at its wholly owned Corvette Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The primary drill area is focused at the CV5 Pegmatite, located approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure with two drills currently coring. A third drill rig has been active at the CV13 pegmatite cluster for initial drill testing since early September.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) provided an update on September 7th, on its first commercial lithium plant in Arkansas. Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium commented, "The award of this FEED study marks a significant milestone for Standard Lithium as it moves the Company and all our project partners closer to commercialization. Our internal project team went through a rigorous competitive selection process, and we are delighted to work with OPD and its partners in KES and M3 Engineering to design our first commercial facility and move towards an EPC contract and then to construction. The selection process and study award are further examples of Standard Lithium's commitment to disciplined and responsible project development. Commercial discussions with Lanxess that will support the construction and operation of the first commercial plant are ongoing, as are all supporting studies such as permitting, geotechnical investigations and engineering integration with Lanxess' existing infrastructure."

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) announced on October 4th, hosted LG Energy Solution in Manitoba, Canada on September 13th to explore the potential next step towards building a domestic supply chain for the North American electric vehicle market. Manitoba's Deputy Premier, Cliff Cullen, commented, "Companies such as LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium are leading the exploration and development of critical minerals that will be key to helping the world pursue the goal of decarbonisation." Philip Gross, CEO Snow Lake Lithium said, "The visit was a great success and there is an exceptional opportunity here in Manitoba to establish a strong domestic supply chain for the US automobile industry. Following our exciting collaboration with world-leading LG Energy Solution we are confident that our rock to road battery supply chain will help the electric vehicle market in North America."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For infinity stone ventures corp. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated three thousand dollars by cambridge consulting inc. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com