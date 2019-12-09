NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Denim Jeans Market: About this market

This denim jeans market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of denim jeans in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as attractive pricing and offering a wide range of products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global denim jeans market report looks at factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors, and high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. However, the presence of counterfeit products, intense competition, and criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may hamper the growth of the denim jeans industry over the forecast period.

Global Denim Jeans Market: Overview

Increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors

Denim jeans are manufactured in a way that enhances their durability and comfort. Denim jeans are manufactured using large amounts of cotton, stretch yarn, synthetic fiber, and several chemicals, such as color dyes for processing denim which has contributed to deforestation concerns and environmental and industrial waste generation. The growing awareness about the harmful effects and ecological imbalance caused in the manufacture of denim fabric has driven market vendors to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. Vendors are undertaking several initiatives and coordinating with the fashion industry associations in this regard. Thus, the increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors will lead to the expansion of the global denim jeans market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Introduction of organic jeans

Rising awareness of the benefits of using organic clothes and growing health consciousness among consumers has led to an increase in demand for organic apparel such as organic denim jeans. As a result, vendors in the market are launching a new line of organic denims with at least 50% organic content such as organic cotton. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global denim jeans market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading denim jeans manufacturers, that include BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., H&M Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.

Also, the denim jeans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



