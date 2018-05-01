LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Chair Market by Type (Ceiling Mounted Design, Mobile Independent Design, and Dental Chair Mounted Design), Product (Non-powered Dental Chairs and Powered Dental Chairs), Component (Chair, Dental Cuspidor, Dental Chair Handpiece, and Others), Application (Examination, Surgery, Orthodontic Applications, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Research & Academic Institutes) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023



The global dental chair market was valued at $1,526.9 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,165.5 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Dental chair, also known as dental treatment unit, is the basic device required to deliver appropriate dental care services. These chairs are specifically designed in various ways that can provide accurate support to the patients undergoing dental treatment. Advancements in the dental chair designs has become essential, owing to increase in geriatric population, rise in cosmetic dentistry, and surge in demand of oral treatments & dental care.



Several factors such as infrastructural advancements in the dental offices/set-ups and rise in emphasis on patient comfort while designing dental chairs have contributed to the growing demand for dental chairs across the globe. In addition, increase in focus on dental aesthetics has supplemented the demand for dental chairs globally. However, high costs associated with the advanced dental chairs and concerns related to the dental insurance reimbursement are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, emerging economies are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players due to advancements in the healthcare sector.



The global dental chair market is segmented based on type, product, component, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into ceiling-mounted design, mobile-independent design, and dental chair-mounted design. By product, it is bifurcated into non-powered dental chairs and powered dental chairs. Depending on component, it is divided into dental cuspidor, dental chair handpiece, and others. The applications covered in the study include surgery, examination, orthodontic applications, and others. According to end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in the report include Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Midmark, Craftsman Contour, XO CARE A/S, Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., and Straumann. The other companies profiled in this report include 3M, Biolase, Benco Dental Supply, Dental EZ, Koninklijke Philips, Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., ltd, Align Technology, Den-Mat, Electro Medical Systems, and Kyocera Medical.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental chair market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in dental chair globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design



By Product

Non-powered Dental Chairs

Powered Dental Chairs



By Component

Chair

Dental Cuspidor

Dental Chair Handpiece

Others



By Application

Examination

Surgery

Orthodontic Applications

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-dec, Inc.)

Midmark

Craftmaster Contour Equipment, Inc.

XO CARE A/S

Sirona

Koninklijke Philips

Danaher Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Dental EZ

Straumann



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

3M

Biolase

Benco Dental Supply

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Align Technology

Den-Mat

Electro Medical Systems

Kyocera Medical



